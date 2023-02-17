Central Taney County residents now have extra protection when faced with cardiac incidents.
The Central Taney County Fire Protection district received a $27,068 grant from the Skaggs foundation to purchase 15 AEDs. Skaggs Foundation Director of Community Relations Mindy Honey was at the CTCFPD board meeting on Monday, Feb. 13, to present the check to the board.
Rebecca Murphy, a TCAD first responder and Central Taney County Fire Protection Volunteer, took the initiative to file for the grant last year to be able to purchase the needed equipment.
“We currently have three AEDS for the entire district and we cover close to 5,000 people,” Murphy told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Three AEDs for staff cars does not allow good cover in a very big area. We realized we need them in more places because that’s what saves lives. Early defibrillation, early CPR saves lives. If we can’t get our guys the right equipment, then we’re worsening the community’s outcomes. It’s hard on their morale too, if they don’t have the right equipment to do their job. It’s a big thing and just trying to make sure we have the items needed to do our job for the community.”
Honey told Branson Tri-Lakes News the Skaggs Foundation and the Skaggs Legacy Endowment are honored they can help with projects to help keep the community healthy.
“We are honored to award Central Taney County Fire Protection District with $27,068 to purchase 15 AEDs. These AEDs will be placed with the district’s first responders who live throughout central and eastern Taney County,” Honey said. “Oftentimes, because these individuals live throughout the district, they can arrive on the scene of a medical emergency before an ambulance. Those minutes can be life-saving. When Rebecca approached the foundation about funding the AEDs, it absolutely made sense. We are incredibly grateful for the work that Central Taney County Fire Protection does to protect and serve our area”
Honey said the Skaggs Legacy Endowment is currently accepting grant applications.
“The funding for this project was made possible through Skaggs Legacy Endowment,” Honey said. “We are accepting our next round of grant applications now through 5 p.m. April 28.”
For more information visit skaggsfoundation.org/grants.
