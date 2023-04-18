A member of the city of Branson’s public works and engineering department has been named the city’s Employee of the Month for April 2023.
Sign Shop technician Kyle Knudsen was nominated for his outstanding teamwork and cooperation.
“He recently took the initiative to learn Spanish on his own time and volunteers to use his new skills to help other departments when they need a translator,” Alderman Ralph LeBlanc said. “This comes in handy frequently for the police and human resources departments.”
Knudsen also took a step to help his coworkers maintain safety on the job.
“Kyle also started a monthly newsletter for his department to make sure everyone stays current on safety standards and policies,” LeBlanc said. “He routinely goes out of his way to help others with no need for recognition.”
Knudsen called the city a great place to work.
“I love living here in Branson, Missouri and that’s why I decided to work here,” he said. “Just keep doing good things and keep God in Branson.”
Alderman Marshall Howden said Knudsen proposed to him the idea for a banquet to promote the city’s adopt-a-street program and suggested the board consider that idea.
