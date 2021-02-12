There is light on the horizon as things slowly start to creep forward on the ‘76 Project’.
The ‘76 Project,’ more officially known as the W. 76 Country Boulevard Improvements Project, is a long-awaited rejuvenation project for the famous Branson Strip.
At the Feb. 9 virtual Board of Aldermen meeting, four items regarding aspects of the ‘76 Project’ were once again passed unanimously by the board. These four items were presented for their first readings at the Jan. 26 virtual Board of Aldermen meeting.
The first item was an amendment of the adopted 2021 budget for the city of Branson to adjust monies for the Capital Project fund.
On Oct. 14, 2020, the 76 Entertainment Community Improvement District (76 ECID) approved a resolution to pay for the design costs incurred by the city for undergrounding the utilities for Segment 3, from Presley’s Theater to the Branson Ferris Wheel property, of the ‘76 Project’.
According to a staff report provided by the city of Branson, the Board of Directors of the 76 ECID recommended approval of the resolution to pay for these costs, and the motion passed unanimously. The approved amount is for $203,335.18.
A budget amendment of the adopted 2021 budget for the city of Branson was then needed to account for the transfer of the money into the Capital Project Fund from the 76 ECID to account for the expense in the Capital Project Fund.
The second, third and fourth items regarding this project were to approve the contracts with White River Valley Electric Cooperative, Suddenlink and Centurylink for the relocation costs of their telecommunication facilities.
According to the Director of Public Works/Engineering Keith Francis, the ‘76 Project’ will require all affected utility companies to relocate and/or bury their respective overhead utility lines. As the project moves forward, the utility companies will be incurring costs to implement the utility relocations and these companies need assurances that the city will reimburse these expenses.
According to the report, the three companies submitted the following proposals for the relocation of their respective power lines:
–White River Valley Electric Cooperative submitted a Utility Agreement for the engineering and design phase of work in the amount of $173,507.84.
–Suddenlink submitted a Utility Construction Request and Contract for the design costs in the amount of $1,468.50.
–CenturyLink submitted a Special Construction Proposal for engineering costs only for the design of the W. 76 Country Blvd. undergrounding Phase 1A (Segment 3) near the junction of Hwy. 165 & W. 76 Country Blvd. in the amount of $10,807.
According to a spokesperson with the city of Branson, a contract was approved with CenturyLink National, a year ago, for $17,551.84 on Jan. 28, 2020. This information was not present in the Jan. 26 staff report but was pointed out by Alderwoman Julia King at the meeting and further information was provided by the city of Branson to the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
These four contracts’ totals make up the grand total of $203,335.18 that was approved for reimbursement from the 76 ECID.
Visit bransonmo.gov under the ‘Government’ tab for the complete agenda.
