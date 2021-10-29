The public is invited to give input regarding the future use and development of Ozark Mountain State Park.
Ozark Mountain Park is located in western Taney County, on the north fringe of Branson’s city limits. It encompasses dolomite glade covered knobs, savanna and woodland landscapes, springs, and streams, according to the Missouri State Park website. The park hosts native vegetation including prairie grasses, sedges, and forbs dominate the rolling landscape. Mature post oaks provide a contemporary oak savanna community, while woodlands and contemporary forests occupy the narrow sides of tributary hollows, with riverbank forests lining major creeks, glades and bald knobs ascending from the Roark Creek valley. The property for Ozark Mountain State Park was purchased by the State of Missouri, acting on behalf of the public as Trustee for natural resources, in October 2016.
Representatives from Missouri State Parks will be at the Ozark Mountain State Park’s second conceptual development planning meeting at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the Branson Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB, 4100 Gretna Road, Branson, according to a press release from Table Rock State Park Management.
According to the release, input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to discuss the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities.
The public is invited to attend and encouraged to come learn more about the planning process, ask questions and provide input regarding future park use and development.
At the first meeting, which was held on Oct. 24, 2019, a presentation was given to the public to address the following:
- Sets achievable goals
- 20 Year outlook
- Addresses public use
- Facility renovation and development
- Natural & Cultural resource protection
- Interpretation & Recreation Uses
According to a survey the public was asked to fill out after the first meeting, the public had some concerns and wants. The public expressed satisfaction in the movement of opening in phases, the park remaining true to the nature and cultural direction especially on the park/planning.
The survey results brought questions about the park being a ‘research and education park’.
The biggest concerns brought forth from the first survey were:
- Road from 76 to the park.
- Single cars at trestle from Sycamore Church to the park, the widen and upkeep
- Groundskeeper hired or campers exchanging camping for work.
The biggest wants expressed during the first survey included RV camping with hook-ups, horse trails, walking trails, bike trails, and ATV trails.
The public also expressed the benefits of the park in the survey as well. These included visitors getting to use and stay in Missouri nature, potential income, bringing visitors to Branson who may take in more shows and restaurants.
The Missouri State Parks also released an ‘Ozark Mountain State Park General Management Plan Preamble 2020 History and Significance’ which can be read in its entirety at https://mostateparks.com/sites/mostateparks/files/OzarkMountain_Preamble-Mission_Draft.pdf.
After the Nov. 2, in-person meeting, a 30-day comment period will begin with a survey available online at mostateparks.com/CDP. This survey will be open to the public on Nov. 3.
For those unable to attend in person, planning information will be shared on the Missouri State Parks Facebook page: facebook.com/mostateparks.
For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.
For more information, please contact Carl Bonnell at Table Rock State Park at 417-334-4704.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.