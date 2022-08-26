Hollister city government officials have released an update on the progress of the Roger and Becky Braden Recreational Complex.
The project, which is located adjacent to Laurel Street between Myrtle Avenue and Evergreen Street in Hollister, promises new features and upgrades to the existing recreational area.
Hollister Deputy City Administrator Denise Olmstead spoke about designs for an improved playground at the complex.
“We have begun discussions for designs of the new playground at the complex,” Olmstead said. “We are excited to upgrade not only the equipment itself, but also the surface to allow the playground to be usable by more children. We will also look at designing areas for different age levels of play.
This portion of the project is scheduled to be part of the growth for year two or three of the complex, but with the grants available during this time, we would like to have our project numbers established so we are able to compete for funding. If we are able to find donors or grant funding, we will be able to complete this part of the project much sooner than currently scheduled.”
Olmstead said the pickleball courts continue to make great progress.
“We have finished power washing the surface to prepare the courts for painting. The players have tested the proposed paint product and are pleased with the results, and we have ordered the colored paint to complete the surface.” Olmstead continued. “We are finalizing a quote from Gerald Perry Tennis out of Springfield to purchase and install the nets for each of the courts, and their schedule looks to be mid to late September for install.”
The city continues to search for a contractor to complete the necessary upgrades to the fencing at the courts. This portion of the park is still on target to meet a late fall goal of being completed. Members of the community continue to utilize the courts with portable nets for play several times during the week.
The abatement and demolition of the old elementary school building continues. The team completing the abatement are about halfway through the building with removal of asbestos. With recent rain, crews have been unable to work inside the building due to water from leaks, according to Olmstead.
Once abatement is complete, a permit can be applied for to demolish the building. The city’s goal is to continue to push towards the end of August for removal of the structure. Upon removal and cleanup, the area will be utilized as a parking lot and space for a restroom facility.
For more information regarding this project, contact Hollister City Hall at 417-334-3262.
