According to the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District Facebook page, there is currently a commercial structure fire at Silver Dollar City.
The post reported the pork rind shop and woodcarving shop on fire.
Evacuation in progress. Western Taney County Fire Protection District and Branson Fire and Rescue are also responding.
This is a developing story. Look for updates as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.