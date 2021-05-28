A local event, that will take place on Memorial Day, will allow area communities the chance to take in several fun and family friendly activities at an airshow full of hair-raising aerobatic thrills that will benefit lives of area youth.
According to a press release from the Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks, HCW Properties and the Branson Airport presents the Wings Over The Ozarks Air Show inaugural event on Monday, May 31 at the Branson Airport Jet Center, located at 130 Wright Brothers Road in Hollister. The show is free to the public but donations to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks will be accepted.
The air show festival site will open at 9:30 a.m. to the public. The air show acts and festivities will begin at 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with flying acts scheduled to perform throughout the day, according to the release.
“This will be our inaugural event and we are planning on building upon this first year,” said Chief Executive Officer of the Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks Stoney Hays. “The idea basically came from all of us being locked down for the last year and a half with COVID and the things that it has caused in terms of just isolation (from) our communities and our families. The board of directors said, ‘Hey, let’s do something a little more outdoorish.’”
“The board decided to utilize the airport and create an airshow.”
According to the release, the headliner of the airshow will be world renowned aerobatic pilot Mike “Spanky” Galloway. Galloway will be flying his Extra 300. Stephen Covington flying his Pitts S2S Bi-plane, The Raptor, will be featured with aerobatics during the show. These two world-class performers will be joined in the sky by Justin Lewis, a former Navy Pilot. Lewis will be flying an FLS MicroJet, the World’s Smallest Jet, which has been thrilling airshow audiences all over the world. There will be a total five airshow acts throughout the day.
“The airshow is one that we are all looking forward to. It will feature two flying acts no one has ever seen before at Branson Airport. We will (also) have plenty of activities for everyone to enjoy in-between the flying acts,” said Executive Director at Branson Airport Jeffery Bourk, in the release.
According to The ‘Wings Over The Ozarks Air Show & Music Festival’ Facebook event, in between the airshow acts there will be live music on stage from local bands Members Only, Pete & Dave, and Cori Jay Music.
“It is actually turning into an airshow slash festival,” said Hays. “We have the outdoor stage. The Haygoods have been kind to us and helped provide that. We have signed on local bands (including) Members Only, who will be kind of the highlight. They are an 80s cover band.”
According to the press release, the event will also host food trucks, kids activities, craft vendors, a tomahawk, tailgating, video games and music area, a bounce house, a wine and beer garden, the Wil Fischer Company VIP area, a collector car show and more.
“It will be an afternoon of fun, with the airshow in the air and in between having the bands play. We will have a car show there as well,” said Hays. “The local rotary club is doing a silent live auction. It will be a great family event.”
According to their website, the Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks has been a constant in the lives of children and families in our community, for over 25 years and through economic crises, tragedies and natural disasters. The Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks consists of three separate units located in Taney and Stone Counties: Branson, Forsyth, and Reeds Spring. Their programs are closely aligned with the goals of the respective school districts and are designed to improve academic achievement and to expand enrichment opportunities for youth by maintaining high-quality, engaging programs and activities during after-school hours and summer months. Additionally, the clubs are a part of a referral network for families in need of educational opportunities, services and resources that might not otherwise be available through state and federal assistance programs.
For more information on the Boys & Girls Club, visit bgcozarks.org.
