Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society asking anyone who has adopted a pet from them, that has changed their life for the better, to share their story for a chance to earn money to help the shelter.
According to a press release from SOHHS, anyone who has adopted a pet from Shepherd of the Humane Society can help the shelter earn up to $100,000 by sharing how their adopted pet has changed their life for the better in the Petco Love 2021 Love Stories Campaign.
Petco Love in partnership with BOBS from Skechers is accepting submissions from adopters now through Sept. 20. Submissions chosen as winners will earn a grant award for the organization they adopted their pet from, plus Petco shopping spree and BOBS from Skechers shoes, according to the Petco Love website.
Share the big and small ways that your adopted pet has changed your life for the better and you could earn a grant award for the animal welfare organization where you adopted your pet, according to the website.
Winners will be announced during the holiday season. Winning adopters will receive a Petco shopping spree, BOBS from Skechers shoes and the organization they adopted from will receive up to $100,000 in lifesaving grant awards!
To qualify, you must:
- Be 18 years of age or older, or complete the application process with guardian consent.
- Submit a story about a pet who is currently living.
- Submit a story about a pet who was adopted from a U.S. based animal welfare organization (including but not limited to: animal control organizations, foster-based rescues, Humane Societies, or SPCAs) that can verify your adoption
“In order to submit stories, adopters just need to go to www.petcolove.org/lovestory and apply,” Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society Operations Coordinator Alicia Mason said in an email. “Also, it looks like the people will need our tax ID number when they are filling out the form. Our tax ID is #20-5953828.”
For more information contact Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society at 417-337-7387.
