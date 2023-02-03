A Crane School nurse is making a difference thanks to a grant from the Skaggs Foundation.
Sydney Coleman, the school nurse for Crane School District, purchased a Maico Pilot hearing tester with funds received from a Skaggs Legacy Endowment grant. The machine is designed for children as young as 2 years old. Coleman is turning a once intimidating test for young students into a fun, interactive game with the machine.
Coleman says she believes the new hearing equipment will help put students at ease when they make one of their first visits to the nurse’s office.
“Preschoolers and kindergartners can get a little nervous when they have to come to my office, so if we have a game to play, it puts them at ease,” Coleman said.
The machine is already being put to use by Coleman and the school nursing staff.
“Coleman purchased the new equipment in late 2022 and she’s already put it to use screening some preschool and kindergarten students,” states a press release from the Skaggs Foundation. “In the past, she used the same tester for the youngest children as she did for the older students. The tester beeped at varying decibels and students would need to indicate to her if they heard it. Now, the students simply slip on a pair of headphones and point to a child-friendly image on a board when they hear the prompt.”
Coleman said students can often feel apprehensive when the word test is used, but this machine helps them feel like it is a game. A game which she and the staff can use to determine if a child needs help with their hearing.
“The students don’t see it as a test,” Coleman said. “It’s a game I get to play with them.”
The Crane School District took to their Facebook page to thank the Skaggs Foundation and the nursing staff at the school for being able to provide such a helpful tool to improve the care of its students.
“We are incredibly thankful for this grant and what it will do in helping our students,” stated the post. “(We are) thankful for Nurse Tena and Nurse Sydney! We are blessed by the best!”
For more information on the Maico Pilot hearing tester visit www.maico-diagnostics.com.
For more information on the Skaggs Foundation visit www.skaggsfoundation.org.
