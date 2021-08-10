First Baptist Church Forsyth will be hosting their 7th annual Tools for School event on Friday, August 13.
The church holds this event each year, which serves the community by providing a backpack with school supplies for students in Kindergarten through 8th Grade.
Barbara Jernigan, administrative assistant for First Baptist Church Forsyth, said this year they will be providing supplies to students in Forsyth, Taneyville, Mark Twain, and School of the Ozarks.
In addition to these four schools, Jernigan said others are welcome to come, the backpacks will just be more generic and not associated with a particular schools supply list.
“We have what we call just a generic backpack, that if somebody from another school needs a backpack, they’re more than welcome to come and get a backpack,” Jernigan said. “A lot of (the assigned backpacks) vary according to the school, but in your basic backpacks it will be paper, pencils, notebook(s), a comp(osition) book, just the basic supplies.”
This year, First Baptist Church Forsyth decided to hold a giving out event only, rather than a full event to continue to keep the community safe and healthy.
“We do that because we feel like it’s a little safer to just do a come and go,” Jernigan said. “We kind of had to change it up starting last year because of COVID. So now instead of having a great big event, we just do more of a distribution.”
The Tools for School event will be held on Friday, August 13, beginning at 6 p.m. Students will register in the foyer of the church, located at 10000 State Highway 76 in Forsyth, and parents must present for the student to receive a backpack and supplies.
Jernigan said students will come in, grab a backpack, and then leave, as they try to keep the community safe.
She did say Jordan Valley Community Health will be at the event to do dental screenings in their Dental Mobile Unit. Parents must also be present for screening to take place.
Jernigan said CoxHealth has also said they would be coming to put out information about school inoculations.
All of the school supplies are provided through First Baptist Church Forysth, but they welcome any outside donations.
“We collect through the year for it. It’s mostly our church folks that donate towards it … (and) funds this,” Jernigan said.
Jernigan said this year, the church will be able to provide over 900 backpacks with school supplies to students in the community.
“I’m kind of the one who does it from the start to finish, because I enjoy the preparing and things like that,” Jernigan said. “But really the most rewarding (part) is watching those kids when they pick up the backpacks, you know, the smiles on their faces and how proud they are of those backpacks.”
For more information about the event or the dental screenings, contact FBC Forsyth at 417-545-5555 or visit their website fbcforsyth.org/.
