The city of Hollister hosted its 2022 Grape and Fall Festival Saturday, Oct. 8, on historic Downing Street. The annual event included such activities as the grape stomp, pup pageant, and Color Me Grape 5K run.
The adult teams who participated in the Grape Stomp were the Lavender Ladies from Cape Girardeau (Winners), Stomping Crows, Arvest Bankers and the Wing-Its.
The Youth team was the Super Stompers.
With near perfect weather, the festival attracted a large attendance throughout the day.
Hollister aldermen Honey, Carman and Jones with Mayor Patton.
Chris Carlson
Winners of the 2022 Grape Stomp
Chris Carlson
The 2022 Hollister Grape & Fall Festival took place on historic Downing Street, Saturday, October 8.
Chris Carlson
Chris Carlson
Chris Carlson
Chris Carlson
Chris Carlson
Chris Carlson
Chris Carlson
Chris Carlson
Chris Carlson
Chris Carlson
Chris Carlson
Chris Carlson
Chris Carlson
Grape Stomp judge Joshua Heston, with his pup, Skye.
Chris Carlson
Winners of the 2022 Kids Grape Stomp
Chris Carlson
The 2022 Color Me Grape 5K took place on Saturday, October 8.
Courtesy of Color Me Grape 5K Facebook Page
