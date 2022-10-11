2022 Grape Fest 9

The 2022 Hollister Grape & Fall Festival took place on historic Downing Street, Saturday, October 8.

 Chris Carlson

The city of Hollister hosted its 2022 Grape and Fall Festival Saturday, Oct. 8, on historic Downing Street. The annual event included such activities as the grape stomp, pup pageant, and Color Me Grape 5K run. 

The adult teams who participated in the Grape Stomp were the Lavender Ladies from Cape Girardeau (Winners), Stomping Crows, Arvest Bankers and the Wing-Its. 

The Youth team was the Super Stompers. 

With near perfect weather, the festival attracted a large attendance throughout the day.

2022 Grape Fest Aldermen and Mayor

Hollister aldermen Honey, Carman and Jones with Mayor Patton.
2022 Grape Stomp Winners

Winners of the 2022 Grape Stomp
2022 Grape Fest 2

2022 Grape Fest 4

2022 Grape Fest 1

2022 Grape Fest 3

2022 Grape Fest 8

2022 Grape Fest 5

2022 Grape Fest 6

2022 Grape Fest 7

2022 Grape Fest 10

2022 Grape Fest 11

2022 Grape Fest 12

2022 Grape Fest 13

2022 Grape Fest 14

2022 Grape Fest Joshua Heston

Grape Stomp judge Joshua Heston, with his pup, Skye.
2022 Kids Grape Stomp Winners

Winners of the 2022 Kids Grape Stomp
Color Me Grape 5K

The 2022 Color Me Grape 5K took place on Saturday, October 8.

