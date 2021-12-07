Branson High students have the opportunity to job shadow area businesses.
Students of the Greater Ozark Centers for Advanced Professional Studies had the chance to visit and learn from working professionals in the area. The GO CAPS students from the Medical Strand and the Business and Entrepreneurship Strand participated in the job shadowing program in November, according to a press release from Branson School District.
These job shadowing experiences provided valuable insights into the business and medical world, as well as connections with leaders in the community, states the release.
The medicine students visited Jordan Valley Community Health Center, Allphin Veterinary Clinic, and the Taney County Ambulance District, among others.
Branson junior Serenity Lawrence says she was honored to be able to job shadow at the Taney County Ambulance District.
“I not only made major connections with the amazing employees there, but went along on calls to see the process of leaving the station to possibly save a life out on the scene,” Lawrence said in the release.
Business and Entrepreneurship students participated in job shadowing at the KRZK radio station, Robbin’s Insurance Group, Foggy River Realty, and more.
Branson senior Parker Foley said visiting the Robbin’s Insurance Group was enjoyable.
“They gave insight into how their company and business model operates, and how insurance works in general,” Foley said. “This was an awesome experience thanks to CEO Blake Robbins, and his incredible team.”
