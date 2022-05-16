Casting a rod is one of the keys to lure the perfect catch when fly fishing.
The Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center, located at 483 Hatchery Road in Branson, will be hosting a free educational in-person program for the public to learn to cast a fly rod on Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to noon, according to a press release from the Missouri Department of Conservation. The program “Fishing Skills: Introduction to Fly Rod Casting” is open to participants ages 11 and older.
The MDC staff will have several fly rods available to use, but participants can also bring their own fly rods. Waders will not be needed but a brimmed hat and polarized sunglasses are recommended.
At this program, MDC Naturalist Bryon Putman will demonstrate the technique of casting a fly. Like other forms of fishing, fly casting is about more than tossing a lure out into the water, states the release. The accuracy of the cast, how an angler can make his casting work with the flow of a stream’s current can help success while fly fishing.
To learn more about this program or other events at the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center, call 417-334-4865, extension 0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.