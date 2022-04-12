Hollister High School FFA Agronomy and Entomology teams are heading to the state competition.
The Hollister High School FFA Agronomy team took first place at the district contest held at Missouri State University in Springfield, from April 2 through April 5, according to a press release from the Hollister School District.
Individual members of the Agronomics team made a good showing in the event:
-First place was earned by Maddie Harnstrom
- Fourth place went Samantha Schultz
- Jaheem Romero took ninth place
- Avery Fulkerson took tenth place
This is Hollister’s second consecutive district champion Agronomy team.
Hollister’s Entomology team also saw success, placing ninth in the team competition. Members of the Entomology teams also took individual places:
- Ian Frazier placed second
- Jesse Archibeque placed seventeenth
- Kamryn Dodge placed fifty-third
Both teams will compete at the State FFA Career Development Events on Thursday, April 21. This is Hollister Entomology team’s first trip to the state competition.
