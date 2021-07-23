A suspect arrested on a narcotic charge in Stone County now faces a class D felony forgery charge, stemming from giving deputies a false name when booked.
Jessica Marie Murphy, 32, was arrested on Friday, July 16, at 3:18 p.m., during a traffic stop that was conducted on Missouri Highway 13 Pokeberry Lane in Lampe, according to a Stone County Sheriff’s Office Probable Cause Statement.
Murphy was in the back seat on the driver’s side when the vehicle was stopped by a deputy. The driver of the vehicle consented to a search of the car, according to the statement.
During the traffic stop, Murphy insisted that her name was Laura Brandon, and that she did not know her social security number, according to the statement.
According to the statement, during the search, Murphy exited the vehicle and repeatedly requested not to be searched, stating she is a victim of human trafficking. The deputy repeatedly asked if Murphy had anything illegal on her person. Murphy insistently denied possessing anything illegal.
The deputy stated he was talking to Murphy and noticed a bulge in her left sock. Murphy again denied possessing any illegal substance.
The deputy said he removed Murphy’s sock and found a small plastic bag containing a white crystal-like substance. Murphy was transported to the Stone County Jail, where she was booked.
After arriving at the Stone County Jail, a glass pipe fell out of Murphy’s clothing and broke on the bathroom floor. Murphy also had a plastic bag, a rainbow colored furry bag, a yellow and green plastic case, and a piece of folded paper, according to the statement.
A white crystal-like substance was found in the plastic bag, in the rainbow bag and in the yellow and green plastic case.
There was also a green leafy substance found in the folded paper and the rainbow bag, according to the statement. Deputies tested the crystal-like substance, which tested positive for Methamphetamine. In total there was 40.2 grams of the substance discovered in Murphy’s possession. Murphy filled out and signed the booking sheet under the name of Laura Brandon, according to court records. Murphy was booked into the jail under this name.
Deputies learned of Murphy’s true identity when a fellow inmate identified her as Jassica Murphy. Deputies ran Murphy’s information and confirmed that she was not Laura Brandon, according to the statement. The fictitious inmate record had to be released from the Stone County inmate system after the discovery of Murphy’s identity. While running Murphy’s name, deputies discovered she had multiple outstanding felony warrants.
Murphy has been charged in Stone County with one count of a class C felony of trafficking in the second degree, whereas the defendant knowingly possessed more than 30 grams of any material containing any quantity of methamphetamine, and with one count of a class D felony of forgery, whereas the defendant, with the purpose to defraud completed a writing, namely a booking sheet in Stone County.
If found guilty, Murphy could face three to 10 years for the class C trafficking in the second degree charge and up to seven years for the class D felony forgery charge.
