The Missouri State Highway Patrol is offering boating safety courses ahead of the 2022 boating season.
Missouri law requires anyone born after Jan. 1, 1984 who operates a watercraft on Missouri lakes to possess a certified boating safety education card. The law includes anyone operating a personal watercraft.
Classroom courses provided by the Patrol are free but registration for the classes are required. Anyone who wishes to obtain a boater ID card will need to pay $15.
Classes will take place at the Patrol’s Troop D Headquarters, located at 3131 East Kearney, in Springfield.
Scheduled dates are: February 5 and 19, March 5 and 19, and April 2, 16, and 30. Classes will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Classes are subject to a minimum of 5 students per class, and if a class does not have 5 registered at least two days before the scheduled class, the class will be canceled.
More information can be found on the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Water Patrol Division website or by calling 417-895-6868.
