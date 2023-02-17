Want to learn how to cook a dessert from a chef?
The Taneyhills Community Library will be hosting a class with instructor Chef David Dunn on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Stanley and Elaine Ball Tech Room inside the library.
Dunn will be creating and teaching students how to make a dessert in the Cooking with Chef Dave - Delectable Desserts class. Last month, Dunn taught a class on how to cook two Italian dishes. He was the head chef at Chateau on the Lake for over five years and now is the head chef at the Ramata Restaurant on the Branson Landing.
The class is limited to 25 participants, with a cost of $10.
For more information or to register visit www.taneyhillscommunitylibrary.org/online or call the library circulation desk at 417-334-1418.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.