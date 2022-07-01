Charges have been dropped against a man accused in a Jan. 25, 2022 shooting in Branson.
Taney County Prosecutor William Duston confirmed to the Branson Tri-Lakes News charges had been dropped against William James Schultz. He had been facing charges of first degree assault with serious physical injury or on a special victim, second degree kidnapping, unlawful use of a weapon causing death or injury, and armed criminal action.
Schultz had been facing up to 30 years or life in prison if convicted on all charges.
“The victim came back non-est,” Duston said.
Branson attorney Michael Horn told Branson Tri-Lakes News “non-est” means they tried to serve papers on the victim as a part of the trial process and were unable to find them.
“They don’t know how to get in touch with the accuser,” Horn said.
Duston said there is a possibility charges could be refiled after they contact the accuser.
Schultz is still in the Taney County Jail on charges related to other cases.
