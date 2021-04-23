A local school district is the first in the area to decides to make masks optional.
Starting Thursday, April 22, masks bacame optional at Reeds Spring Schools. The district has not had a positive COVID-19 case since early February, according to a press release.
The district wide decision makes masks optional for all buildings and grade levels, according to Director of Communications for Reeds Spring School District Ben Fisher.
“The decision to make masks optional applies to all buildings and grade levels,” said Fisher. “Our superintendent, Dr. Hirschi, made the decision with guidance from the head nurse and the board of education.”
The board of education monitored the cases of COVID-19 in the area and vaccinations of staff before deciding to lift the mandate, according to Fisher.
“They cited the fact that we had not had a positive case since early February and that a large number of staff members have been vaccinated,” said Fisher.
According to the release, the school district still encourages students and staff to maintain social distancing and good hygiene practices. If there is a large uptick in the number of positive cases, they reserve the right to require masks once again.
“Dr. Hirschi also said that if there is a spike in positive cases we can always go back to requiring masks,” said Fisher.
For more information visit to www.rs-wolves.com/.
