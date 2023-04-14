The members of Branson High School’s FFA chapter have been busy through the spring attending conferences and serving in multiple ways across the community.
First year FFA members attended the District Greenhand Conference. The goal of the conference was to educate the new members on the ways they can gain more education in their fields of interest along with leadership opportunities within the FFA. The conference was produced by FFA leadership at the host site, Missouri State.
The group also went to Springfield to serve for the second time this year in the warehouse of Ozarks Food Harvest. The group spent their day sorting and packing food items.
“This time we were able to sort and pack 4,680 pounds of frozen foods and 11,944 eggs,” BHS FFA Adviser Nicole Crocker said.
The members also attended a Farm Business Management, Meats Evaluation, and Forestry series of events hosted by College of the Ozarks. C of O academic advisors teamed with current students to answer questions about the programs available at the school.
The program also has continued to educate and train multiple teams for various competitions.
“Contest Teams, or Career Development Event Teams, are comprised of four FFA members who are trained in a sector of agriculture to learn career-related skills in their respective areas,” Crocker said. “We typically start training in late January and contests run through the months of March and April.”
The teams most recently competed in district competitions with three teams advancing to state competition.
The Farm Business Management team placed third, the Forestry team finished eighth, and the Meats team finished ninth.
The FFA is also hosting their annual Spring Greenhouse sale on Monday, April 17, and Tuesday, April 18, at the Branson High School Greenhouse. Available items include hanging baskets for $12, fern baskets for $8, 8 inch, 6 inch and 4 inch pots for $6, $4, and $3, with succulents, tomato, and pepper plants for a dollar each.
The sale is cash and check only with the greenhouse open from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information visit the Branson FFA Chapter on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.