A Stone County organization continues their efforts to collect toys and gifts for children in need.
United Table Rock Lake is hosting their 2nd Annual Stone County Christmas Toy Drive.
According to Program Co-Coordinator Carrie Padilla, United Table Rock Lake took over the toy drive after the closing of Love INC last year.
“A large need was left for our community to fulfill,” Padilla said. “Love INC had served as an essential part of our community, serving the needy and most vulnerable for over 20 years. Our community really stepped up to meet this need. Churches, organizations, businesses and individuals joined forces to meet the needs that Love INC had for many years.”
Padilla said United Table Rock Lake was formed to carry on the good works Love INC did for the community.
“Unite Table Rock Lake was formed and 986 children and their families in Stone County were blessed last Christmas,” Padilla said. “We are all so excited to meet this need again.”
Children in Stone County who receive free/reduced lunches are eligible to receive gifts from the toy drive.
“We serve all of Stone County ages 0-18 years old,” Padilla said. “The need is still there, and we hope that we can help ease some stress on families by providing assistance to those less fortunate.”
Padilla explained the mission of United Table Rock Lake is to provide love and hope by matching local needs with compassionate givers.
“Our program brings so many organizations, churches, businesses and individuals together with the same goal, to meet the needs of our neighbors,” Padilla said.
There are 40 collection boxes throughout Stone County.
“Look for boxes with our Unite Table Rock Lake logo,” Padilla said. “Our biggest needs right now are items for boys and girls ages 13 and up.”
The collection boxes will be up until Dec. 10.
For more information visit ‘United Table Rock Lake’ on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.