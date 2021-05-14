The Executive Director of LAGERS Bob Wilson presented Darold Donathan, of the Branson Police Department, with a picture of Donathan receiving the Missouri Local Government Hero Award.
According to the staff report provided by the city of Branson, this award celebrates the outstanding work that local government employees do every day within their communities.
Each year, Missouri LAGERS solicits nominations for the award from its membership of over 35,000 members, from over 800 different employers across the state.
Nominees must demonstrate that they have gone above and beyond the call in their service to help make their communities a better place.
According to the release, Donathan was one of three finalists selected to represent all of Missouri’s local government heroes at the LAGERS’ annual meeting, in October 2020, where he was announced as the winner.
As the winner of the award, Donathan received a $1,000 donation to a charity of his choice, which was sponsored by GRS Consulting. He ultimately selected the Branson S.T.E.P. (Summer Teen Engagement Program).
Visit bransontrilakesnews.com to see the original article, ‘Branson police officer awarded’. Or bransonmo.gov for the full staff report from the May 11 regular board of aldermen meeting.
