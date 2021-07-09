Three suspects were arrested and multiple drugs were seized on Friday, July 2 in Merriam Woods by the Taney County Sheriff’s Office.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s department said deputies and detectives executed the search warrant in Merriam Woods. During the operation a firearm, methamphetamine, fentanyl, prescription medications and cash were all seized by law enforcement.
The three suspects were transported to the Taney County Jail following their arrest, according to the post.
As of press time no additional information has been released. When new information on the case becomes available it will be shared with this story at bransontrilakesnews.com.
