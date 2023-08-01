Students who attend Ozarks Technical Community College have an opportunity to enjoy breakfast at no cost.
The Eagle Breakfast began as a pilot program at OTC’s Springfield campus during the COVID-19 pandemic through the spring 2021 semester. The program’s success and popularity ensured its expansion to all college locations in the fall of 2021. The Eagle Breakfast served more than 800 students in the college’s most recent school year than it did in the previous year.
OTC Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Joan Barrett said the investment the college makes in Eagle Breakfast pays off in the success of the students.
“Whether a student is food insecure or just too busy to eat before they rush out the door for an early class, Eagle Breakfast benefits everyone,” Barrett said.
During the 2022-2023 school year, 3,948 students took advantage of Eagle Breakfast. Those students consumed over 43,000 meals; nearly 9,000 more than the 2021-22 school year.
Additionally, students who received Eagle Breakfast meals were more successful in the classroom than those who did not. For the 2022-2023 school year, 90% of Eagle Breakfast participants completed their classes compared to 83% of other OTC students. Additionally, 82% of Eagle Breakfast participants achieved a C grade or better in all their courses compared to 74% of other OTC students. The college has served the Eagle Breakfast at all locations for two years, providing 77,990 breakfasts to 6,444 students. Any student with an OTC identification is eligible to receive Eagle Breakfast items.
The Eagle Breakfast was served to 292 students at the OTC Table Rock Campus in Hollister during the 2022-2023 fall and spring semesters, totaling 3,292 breakfasts. A total of 87% of students who participated in the Eagle Breakfast completed their courses, compared to 85% who didn’t. Of those who participated in the breakfast, 87% achieved a C or better in their courses, compared to 85% of those who didn’t.
During the 2021 and 2022 fall and spring semesters at the OTC Table Rock Campus, 304 students were served the Eagle Breakfast, which totalled 2,920 meals served. Also, 91% of students who participated in the breakfast completed their courses, compared to 82% who didn’t. Of those who participated in the breakfast, 88% achieved a C or better in their courses, compared to 81% who didn’t.
In total over two years, OTC has served 77,990 Eagle Breakfasts to 6,444 students at all of its locations. For more information, visit www.otc.edu.
