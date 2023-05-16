The Taneyhills Community Library thanks supporters after a successful fundraising campaign.
This was the third year for the library’s Annual Spring for a Book campaign.
“We appreciate the generous outpouring of support,” states a release from the library. “A huge thank you to those who donated. Our annual Spring for a Book campaign was successful. We received $12,500! The best response we’ve ever had. Our supporters have again surprised us. Not only is the donation level of great encouragement, but the positive comments we receive from our donors is a motivator for our staff.”
The library statement said the library was grateful for local support.
“A number of our members have told us Taneyhills Library is becoming the talk in social settings. People are noticing the articles in the local newspapers, listening to us on Jim Barber’s radio show, and signing up for our newsletter,” the statement said. “You are our best resource for promoting what we do. Whether it’s talking about our programs, books, DVDs, eBooks, or the retail stores, please help spread the word that Taneyhills Library is more than books.”
The Taneyhills Community Library has served Taney County since 1933. It operates as a 501c3 entity and is one of the few remaining libraries in the state that is not publicly-supported.
For more information visit www.thlibrary.org.
