It’s o-fish-al; Trout Hollow Lodge and Marina will be hosting the inaugural Hooked on Vets Trout Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Trout Hollow Lodge, located at 1458 Acacia Club Rd. in Hollister, is hosting the fishing tournament which will include a day of fishing, food, gifts and fun. Tournament registration will take place the morning of the tournament. Veterans and non-veterans are welcome to participate.
There will be a $50 team entry donation for the tournament with 50% of the fees going to Hooked On Vets, and 50% will go to the pot.
1st place will receive 70% of the pot, plus extras.
2nd place will receive 15% of the pot, plus extras.
3rd place will receive 10% of the pot, plus extras.
The biggest trout will receive 5% of the pot, plus bragging rights for a whole year, according to a flier for the tournament.
Raffle tickets will be sold for a chance to win a custom Mike Riffel made SOG fishing rod, valued at over $350.
Hooked On Vets is a group whose mission is to facilitate family oriented fishing and outdoor experiences for veterans and their families, created by Mario Lozina and Clayton Henderson.
Lozina said the group came to fruition after meeting friends with a military background, who found a therapeutic aspect to fishing.
“Clayton (Henderson) and I met about two years ago and quickly became very close friends. We talked at length about his military service and deployments to Iraq. We had a mutual friend Darrell (Cureton) who also served in Iraq for several years. Clayton and Darrell both struggled with events they lived through over there,” Lozina said. “Clayton talked at length about how fishing has been therapeutic for him and expressed an interest in wanting to engage vets to introduce them to trout fishing. There’s something in particular about trout fishing (wading long stretches of streams, kayaking through the beautiful Ozarks, camping, etc) that is just a force multiplier over fishing a pond. The three of us (with the help of his step-mother, Marcia Holleran who has vast experience with non-profits) started Hooked On Vets. We’ve had a few outings now and all have been a great success.”
Lozina said all veterans are welcome for a day of fishing and fellowship.
“Unlike some organizations, we don’t limit ourselves to Vets with diagnosed conditions. We are open to all Vets and we supply everything an angler would need to have an enjoyable day of fishing,” Lozina said. “We’re certainly not councilors but we create a relaxed environment where Vets can enjoy themselves and have (someone with) a caring heart hear them if they wish to share their experiences. We of course have information we can pass to them for various professional MO organizations devoted to Vet mental health.”
Lozina said he’s not a veteran, but has a passion for helping with the cause of reducing veteran suicide rates, and impacting their lives for the better.
“While I’m not a Vet, my son is currently serving in the US Army and my passion for helping reduce Vet suicide is no less that that of Clayton and Darrell. I have a fishing lure and Guide Service (LOZ Lures and Fishing Services) and I do a lot of business with Trout Hollow,” Lozina said. “The owners, Wes and Patty, wanted to contribute to the organization so I suggested a Trout Tournament on Taneycomo’s world class waters. They eagerly agreed and have invested a lot of time and money to help make it come true. The network of great people and businesses who continue to step forward has been an absolute blessing in all of our lives. It’s humbling and the rewards of connecting all of these fantastic people have made big impacts in many lives.”
For room booking and directions, call Trout Hollow at (417) 334-2332. For more information about the tournament or Hooked On Vets, visit their Facebook page.
