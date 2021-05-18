In the face of declining COVID-19 cases in the Ozarks, CoxHealth has announced a change to their visitor policy.
According to a press release from CoxHealth, as of Monday, May 17, inpatients are allowed to have one visitor per day between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. in most areas of the hospital’s facilities. As well as 8 a.m. till 6 p.m. in the ICUs and step-down units.
Specific guidelines will vary for some departments, including NICU, pediatrics, labor and delivery, emergency departments, clinics, psychiatric units, COVID-19 units and end-of-life care.
Visit coxhealth.com to see those exceptions: https://www.coxhealth.com/covid/latest-coxhealth-updates/
“Our Incident Command team has closely monitored local prevalence of COVID-19, and given that the number of cases has been much lower over the past few months, we feel that this adjustment is warranted,” said Karen Kramer, CoxHealth’s incident commander for COVID-19 response, in the release. “The restrictions we’ve had in place are not ones we have enjoyed, but felt they were necessary to help control the spread of disease in our communities. We are glad that local disease prevalence is low enough that patients can now have more access to loved ones during their time with us.”
According to the release, even though only one person may visit per day, the person who visits can change on a day-to-day basis. The daily visitor may also come and go throughout the day.
Visitors must be at least 18-years-old, remain masked at all times while on campus, pass a temperature and symptom screening when entering the facility, and limit their movement to the patient’s room and the public restrooms.
Visitors must also wash their hands when entering and leaving a patient’s room, are not allowed to eat in a patient’s room, and are strongly encouraged to remain at least six feet away from the patient they are visiting, according to the release.
“Given that COVID-19 pandemic is fluid, we will continue to closely monitor the situation and make future changes in line with how things evolve,” said Kramer, in the release. “We greatly appreciate the patience and understanding of our visitors and patients throughout this time.”
Visit coxhealth.com for more information.
