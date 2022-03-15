Forsyth Ward II residents will be asked to vote for a representative on the board of aldermen during the April 5, Municipal Election.
Incumbent Cheryl Altis is running to retain her alderman seat for another two years against challenger Dustin Krob. As part of our continuing effort to inform voters, the Branson Tri-Lakes News has offered both candidates the chance to answer questions ahead of the election.
Questions were submitted to the respective candidates via email. Answers, in their entirety, are presented in the order candidates appear on the ballot.
Background
Incumbent Cheryl Altis is currently serving on the Forsyth Board of Aldermen Ward II. She and her husband, David, have lived in the tri-lakes area since 1983. They have two daughters who attended and graduated from Forsyth School District.
Altis and her husband are local real estate developers and builders. Projects they have developed and built include:
Taneycomo Terrace in Forsyth
Four subdivisions in the Kissee Mills area, including Cedar Shore Ranch Estates
Shepherd of the Hills Estates, a 36 unit apartment complex in Forsyth
Altis said she and her husband love Forsyth.
Challenger Dustin Krob, originally from Montana, is a Senior Controller with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He operates the Dams of Bull Shoals, Norfork, Greers Ferry, Table Rock, Beaver, Dardanelle, and Ozark.
After high school, Krobs spent four years in the military. He came home to Montana, and met his wife and her two kids. They have a daughter together, who loves baseball.
Krob did an apprenticeship at a coal fired power plant in Montana, before working as an Operator with the Corp in Washington at Lower Granite Lock and Dam. Krobs moved to Forsyth when an opportunity came up for his current position. He said since moving he and his family have fallen in love with the area.
Why are you running?
Altis: “We love Forsyth! The variety of development and building that we have done in the area has given me an opportunity to have hands-on experience in many different areas, such as helping create covenants and restrictions, and dealing with enforcement, very much like ordinances for a city. Understanding street building and maintenance, familiar with functions and maintenance of water systems, septic systems, (and) a treatment plants. Cities deal with such things all the time. Of course, a watchful eye on handling finances. Having served on the Board of Aldermen, (I) have experience and understanding of the importance of careful, informed, and responsible decisions being made on behalf of all the residents of Forsyth.”
Krob: “I am running to make Forsyth a better place. I have seen the complaints on Facebook, talked with people and seen first hand with my own eyes, issues with the City. The way people are treated at meetings, the way people are treated when they ask the City a question, the inability of the current incumbents to allow the residents to pursue a life of happiness in the Town. The incumbents serve themselves and their own interests, and have stopped serving the people long ago. Just look at the posted videos on YouTube, Taney County Beacon, and Missouri Casenet.”
What do you think is the biggest issue facing the city?
Altis: “The economy these days is certainly a concern to everyone, (for) the city of Forsyth in many areas just like individuals. The rising cost of fuel, electricity, supplies, cost of necessary maintenance and upkeep of equipment and vehicles. The unknown future of the war in Ukraine adds to the uncertainty. This is not the time for hasty, unwise decisions, but a time to continually take precautions. A time to follow a steady course forward. There are street improvements that could possibly be considered and planned for. Highway 160, additional turn lanes may help relieve some congestion. Some streets could be improved and widened. (We could) improve and build storm drainage systems in certain areas. Additional parks in safe areas could be enjoyable to residents.”
Krob: “The inability of the current City Alderman to be transparent with the residents. How many times does the State Auditor need to give this city a poor rating, before they will answer questions as to what they are screwing up on. The Current Aldermen do nothing to make Forsyth a better place. They answer zero questions, there is NO transparency. It took people complaining about something as simple as city codes and ordinances for years for them to finally make them available to the public, online. It was always the excuse, ‘Well come in and we will print them out for you and charge you 10 cents per page’, to ‘We can’t put them online because it is too expensive.’ Really? (Is) a simple PDF is too expensive? Do they realize what year it is?
“They have written off about 50k in water bills with zero explanation as to why, or what measures they are going to take to ensure it does not happen again. They just raise the rates of the residents and say it is a normal thing to do a raise every 2ish years, yet they have done 3 raises in 16 months. (Another) city in the area did one water rate increase in 10 years (and) this city also does not write off water bills. I was told they would not have a job if they wrote off 50k in water bills.
“They used to have a volunteer park board for the city parks, the current Incumbents (Altis and Larry Moehl) dissolved this board with no explanation to the public, and no explanation to the Park Board Members themselves.
“There are a lot of people in town that have amazing ideas that are feasible and will bring good things to the city, yet the current Aldermen basically tell people to sit down, shut up, and fall in line. If you watch the meetings on YouTube they all could have been done VIA email, as there isn’t even the option for the public to speak, unless they are actually on the agenda. The Mayor and Aldermen do not even address the small group of people, 3 or 4 of them, that attend the meeting to see if they have any questions. Just ‘BOOM’ done, move on, ok we are all done. Fifteen to 20 minutes, pat ourselves on the back, we did good.”
What plan of action do you feel the city needs to take to address the issue mentioned in question 3?
Altis: “The current Board of Alderman and Mayor have taken precautions and diligently work together with city staff and employees to cut expenses and see increased revenues. With being careful, the city has been able to give yearly raises to employees, have had minimal increases of water and sewer rates to help cover costs yearly without putting a big burden on residents all at once and have undertaken projects when feasible to do so. The budget is in compliance and the financial status of the city of Forsyth is very good.”
Krob: “My plan of action is very simple. Allow the public to be more involved. Do not shut them out. Listen to what the needs of the public are. Have an open meeting and bring good things to our town. Working together will bring great things. If there is an issue affecting people in town, it is the job of the elected (officials) to listen to the concerns and work towards fixing it, not turning a blind eye or ear to it because it does not affect you, or your business. Bring transparency and respect back to the council. Be a leader that people feel good about having representing them and feel that the person sitting on the council has their back. The biggest plan of action for me is just doing the right thing. What is right is always right and what is wrong is always wrong.”
Is there anything else you would like the voters to know about you?
Altis: “Since being on the Board of Aldermen, I have seen many positive changes come about. Some of which are: several new businesses, new homes built, building inspector and code improvements, fire department and equipment updated, an additional (fire) station built, ISO rating improved, police department updated with modern equipment and protection, city equipment updated and improved, better able to handle snow removal, convenient payment systems for residents paying water bills, sidewalks built in key places walking trails built, various areas annexed into the city, loans refinanced more than once with big savings realize, improvement in water and sewer systems, city streets repaved, (opened a) new park and (made) improvements to Shadow Rock Park. The new bridge over Bull Shoals Lake (and) the roundabout have helped traffic flow. The city and county are currently working together to help keep the old bridge over Swan Creek at the park area open and maintained. The current city financial status is the best I’ve seen.
“As serving on the Forsyth Board of Aldermen. I take the responsibility seriously. I think for myself. Should you live in Forsyth Ward II, I humbly ask for your consideration and vote.”
Krob: “There is no politics involved when listening to the residents and working together to make this city a better place. Working with local businesses to meet their needs and help them be successful. Not one city Alderman or Mayor attended this year’s city of Forsyth Chamber Gala, which is very sad. Being a voice for people that have been shut out for years. My work requires me to follow strict Standard Operating Procedures, and since posting the ordinances online it is clear the city is not following them. I am an easy person to talk to and will listen to your concerns, and we can work towards a mutually beneficial solution. Be a good person, the current Incumbents should be ashamed of the disrespect that they show towards citizens in this community. It is all on YouTube.”
