A locally owned apparel company called Ozarks Riviera, founded in 2020, is continuing to see growth in the Branson community.
Created and owned by Clint Woods, an instructor and coach at College of the Ozarks, Ozarks Riviera was launched at the end of July 2020 by Woods and his family.
“I love to create and dream. Creating an outdoor apparel brand has been on my mind for a while and I just decided to go for it,” said Woods. “I grew up in the Ozarks and we’re a local family; since college we have always had a connection to Branson.”
According to Woods, Ozarks Riviera sources their t-shirts from one hundred percent organic cotton, which sets them apart for their comfortability.
“We make unique and comfy shirts that are designed and printed here in the Ozarks,” said Woods. “I want to make shirts that ‘feel like vacation.’”
Their online shop, which can be found at ozarksriviera.com, features everything from sticker packs, hats and beanies, candles, cups, bandanas, and t-shirts.
They can also be found at Vintage Vault, located at 204 Veterans Blvd, or at their pop-up booth at the Branson Landing, located at 100 Branson Landing Blvd.
Woods was inspired to create Ozarks Riviera in the spring of 2019 during a family vacation.
“I sat along the coastline soaking in the beauty of a magnificent sunset. I was in awe by the wonder I was witnessing and could clearly see God’s handiwork on display,” said Woods. “But I was struck by the unsettling reality that everyone else was missing it.
“That reaction of wonderment is the same reaction God had when he looked at all he created and said, ‘it is good.’ That sense of wonder is what we hope to help people rediscover, and that’s the motivation behind Ozarks Riviera,” said Woods.
The mission of Ozarks Riviera is to proclaim the wonder of the Ozarks, according to Woods.
“Our goal is to remind people of the wonder all around them in the Ozarks. If you’re looking for a renewed sense of wonder we want to challenge people to get outside,” said Woods. “That renewed sense of beauty, excitement, and feelings of admiration for your surroundings are sure to stir something up inside of you. And with all that, we want to sell the most unique and comfy shirts you can find in town.”
According to Woods, the company had a slow open as they struggled to get word out about the company. But as the months have progressed, Ozarks Riviera has begun to pick up speed and grow in the community.
Ozarks Riviera has participated in Branson Market Days and has opened up a pop-up shop at the Branson Landing in the past month.
“It’s really neat to see someone wearing one of your designs out in the wild. The first time I saw someone wearing a shirt out in Branson was a great moment, it gave validation to the concept and makes me excited to keep creating,” said Woods.
According to Woods, they are hopeful that Ozarks Riviera will continue to grow in the coming years and become a staple in the Ozarks community.
“Our goal would be to have a storefront someday where people can come enjoy our products and find the best shirts in town. Our goal would be to become a community staple for outfitting the Ozarks outdoor lifestyle, showcasing Missouri goods, and share our love for outdoor adventures,” said Woods.
According to Woods, Ozarks Riviera donates five percent of their profits to the education of students in the Ozarks, by giving to College of the Ozarks.
“Nothing proclaims the wonder of the Ozarks better than its people, and we felt like giving to the college was one way we can make a difference in our area,” said Woods. “We love everything the college stands for, and I wanted to find a tangible way I could give to students on campus.”
According to Woods, they hope to continue to grow so Ozarks Riviera can give back to students at College of the Ozarks in an even bigger way in the future.
For more information follow their Instagram page ‘@ozarksriviera,’ or their Facebook page ‘Ozarks Riviera.’
