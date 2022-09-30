A Branson West motel is celebrating 30 years in business with a new name and rebranding.
The family-owned and operated Shady Acre Motel turns 30 this year, and the property will be rebranded as Shady Acre Inn & Suites. The business will be hosting a ribbon cutting and Octoberfest open house with Table Rock Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Oct. 20, 4 to 5:30 p.m. at its location at 8722 East State Hwy 76 in Branson West. The property will have a new look with a fresh coat of paint and a new sign.
Owners Rich and Veloris Juneman will celebrate this milestone with the event.
“Shady Acre began as a roadside motel 30 years ago, and this is the perfect time to change our name to describe who we are now—a quaint boutique hotel known for excellence in customer service and winning TripAdvisor’s Travelers Choice awards year after year,” Veloris said in a statement.
The property was purchased in the early 1990s by Rich’s dad, “Branson Bob Juneman,” as his retirement property. Being next to Silver Dollar City and forever being an entrepreneur at heart, Bob decided to build the little roadside motel. After Bob’s passing in 2012, Rich and Veloris stepped into Bob’s footsteps and took over the operation of the motel.
“We feel changing our name to ‘Shady Acre Inn and Suites’ on our 30th year is timely and will propel us into the next stage of providing excellence in hospitality for our guests,” Rich said. “This is just the beginning of a fresh new look that will be completed over the winter.”
For more information, please contact the Shady Acre office at 417-338-2316.
