(Editor’s Note: The “Looking Back” stories are published just as they were in the original printing. Because of this, there will, at times, be grammatical and punctuation errors. For the sake of preservation, Branson Tri-Lakes News has opted to leave it as is.)
From the Branson Beacon
Saturday, March 28, 1992
After doing road shows for the last 37 years, Johnny Cash said he is ready to settle down in Branson.
“I never get tired of performing and doing shows, but the older you get the miles get harder and longer,” Cash said. “When David Greene made an offer to build a Johnny Cash Theatre I decided I could do dates here than perform somewhere else on the road. And I feel like we have a beautiful theater here.”
The man in black made a visit to downtown Branson Wednesday to promote his new 2,700-seat theater, set to open May 1 on 76 Country Music Boulevard.
Cash, along with his son John Carter Cash and manager Lou Robin, made the rounds doing interviews and appearing at the Bass Pro Shops fishing fair in Springfield to sign autographs.
Both Cash and his son John Carter believe Branson offers great entertainment possibilities.
“Branson has turned into a country music mecca,” John Carter Cash said.
Cash said his show would offer a wide variety of music.
“From our show, you can expect a top quality clean family show,” he said. “We will have rockabilly and some rock ‘n’ roll, as well as country. June and the Carter family will sing the Carter Family classics and I will do my most requested songs including ‘Ring of Fire,’ ‘Folsom Prison Blues,’ ‘Orange Blossom Special’ and ‘I Walk the Line.’”
John Carter will be working with Johnny, June and the Carter Family on the show.
“I admire my father’s music and I have played it all my life,” John Carter said.
Cash said there will be a smaller theater in the Johnny Cash Theatre that John Carter will oversee. “It will have his band there and will be open about a month. It will be like a coffee house type thing with music,” Cash said.
Cash, a longtime member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, recently was inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.
“At first, I thought it was all wrong that I was inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame,” he said. “However, people pointed out the rockabilly music that I did in the ‘50s and that it was early rock ‘n’ roll.”
Cash worked with Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison and Carl Perkins when he was a part of Sun Records in Memphis, Tenn.
