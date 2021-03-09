Numerous fires raged in Stone and Taney counties this past weekend despite red flag warnings, leaving firefighters frazzled.
“Our fire district was very fortunate that we only had one outdoor fire that occurred on Saturday afternoon that was down off of J Hwy area towards Mincy, that actually grew very quickly and took about an hour and a half or so to get it under control,” said Western Taney County Fire Protection Battalion Chief Bruce Bjorge.
The surrounding districts in both Taney County and Stone County had a high number of fires, according to Bjorge.
“Five calls in two and a half hours made for a busy afternoon. Brush fire out of control on H highway, auto aid with Southern Stone for a large outdoor fire near Trace Hollow, residential structure fire off of YY Highway, brush fire on H Highway, brush fire on Stallion Bluff Road,” stated Central Crossing Fire Protection District in Shell Knob in a press release.
According to Bjorge, Western Taney County Fire Protection spent the majority of their time helping out the neighboring districts.
“Thursday (March 4) was where our challenge started. We had 11 calls for service that day,” said Central Taney County Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Brad Chaney. “We assisted Cedar Creek Fire Department with a brush fire and later in the day assisted the Protem Fire Department with a burn that had gotten, I believe, up to 240 acres in size. They also received assistance from the United States Forest Service with a helicopter to help control that fire.”
According to Chaney, Central Taney County Fire Protection District relied on aid from Forsyth Fire Department and Western Taney County Fire Protection District among others to help with fires over the weekend.
“We had help from Forsyth Fire and Western Taney County with an additional four different wildfires in our district that were threatening residences (on Thursday). That same team work continued over the weekend where we received help from Forsyth Fire, Western Taney County Fire, Bradleyville Fire Department, Taney County Sheriff, and Taney County Ambulance District to battle an additional nine fires,” said Chaney.
One of the fires over the weekend claimed a large hay barn that stored about 400 round hay bales and several pieces of equipment in a structure that was attached to the barn, stated Chaney.
“We were on scene at the barn for just over 30 hours. We kept units on scene to battle it and prevent it from spreading to other buildings. Western and Forsyth also assisted us on a structure fire on Deer Lane on March 7,” said Chaney.
“Our firefighters are volunteers, that over the weekend contributed close to 270 hours to battling brush fires and structure fires,” said Chaney. “We are very overwhelmed. The conditions over the past week have been some of our first warm and dry days (this year). Everyone has been wanting to start their outdoor projects and clean ups. With the low humidity and the gusty winds things have gotten out of control pretty easily.”
According to Bjorge, the outdoor burning is dangerous when weather conditions are like what was seen last weekend. The National Weather Service issues red flag warnings when the weather meets certain criteria in Missouri.
“One of the things with us having a lot of people who move into the tri-lakes regions, they may come from areas where burn bans may be something they are accustomed to. In Missouri the statutes and regulations are a little bit different. When the weather meets certain criteria with wind speed as well as humidity and temperature, The National Weather service will issue a red flag warning,’” said Bjorge. “A red flag warning basically means that the weather conditions are correct for what they deem as explosive fire growth.”
According to Bjorge, Taney County has had red flag warnings for the last week. This is the information people need to make an educated decision on whether or not today is good for outdoor burning that day.
“What we saw over the weekend was a lot of incidents where people were burning household trash, which they are more than allowed to do under the state’s burning regulations,” said Bjorge. “The problem is what we had this winter. We had a significant snowfall not once but twice. When we get snow cover on the ground it puts nitrogen into the soil which actually aids in the burning process. This allows any fire to start and spread much faster than people are used to. (It) can get out of control easier.”
Bjorge advises, to be aware of current weather conditions and the forecast.
“Wind conditions and weather conditions in Southwest Missouri can change very rapidly and create a problem for you in the future,” said Bjorge. “So the main thing is to look at the weather first, make sure you have water on hand and make sure you have a good plan in place in case the fire gets away from you. At the first sign of trouble, call 911 right away. Don’t wait for it to get very large and out of control.”
Taney and Stone Counties rely heavily on the volunteer firefighters to protect our communities, according to Bjorge.
“These are people that are taking time away from their families to protect, (the community),” said Bjorge. “People want the fire department to get there as quickly as possible and believe me we are coming as fast as we can safely but it does seem like an eternity when someone calls 911 for the fire department to get there even though it could only be a few minutes. The communities are all protected by volunteers and we are all doing the very best we can. We really need the community’s help especially with dry conditions like this. We would really encourage them not to burn, until we get some rain and get the conditions to moisten up some.”
To check for red flag warnings go to the National Weather Service website https://www.weather.gov/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.