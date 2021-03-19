The voters of Hollister will have several choices to make in the April 6 Municipal Election.
One of these choices is for Ward 2 alderman. Both the choices for this position are write-in candidates.The choices are: Trent Davis and Incumbent Dave Willard.
According to the Missouri Secretary of State website, a write-in candidate is a person whose name is not printed on the ballot and who has filed a declaration of intent to be a write-in candidate for election to office. In order for votes to be tallied, a write-in candidate must file a declaration of intent with the proper election official by 5:00 p.m. on the second Friday immediately preceding the election.
“To make sure your write-in vote counts, voters should know we only count certified write-ins. If there are no candidates we count all write-ins. If the write-in candidates have similar names then the spelling has to be exact. If they are different and there is a question for instance John and Jon then the verification team reviews it and makes the call,” according to the Taney County Clerk’s Office.
Candidates appear in the order that they filed their declarations to run.
Both candidates agreed to be interviewed by theBranson Tri-Lakes News. Their answers are below and have been edited for space.
Background:
Davis:
“I am a Hollister native. I am the father of three girls; nine, six, and four. I have been a husband for almost 10 years. I graduated from Hollister High School in 2011. I recently took a job as a cable technician.”
Willard:
“I was born in Madison, Wisconsin and grew up in Omaha, Nebraska. I moved to Hollister 29 years ago and have been here ever since. I moved down here to go into business with my brother in the receptive business and we did that together as a team for 17 years. Then in 2014, I started a career in real estate. My dad was a Missouri native from Buffalo. He was a college professor at the University of Nebraska in Omaha. My mother grew up in Denver Colorado. She was a special ed teacher and she dabbled in art. I have been an alderman since the mayor asked me if I would agree to an appointment by the board back in 2004. I had been planning and zoning before that.”
Why did you choose to run for Alderman?
Davis:
“I want to bring in a perspective to the alderman position. David has been an alderman for over 15 years and I want to bring in a fresh perspective to Hollister city council. I have always been fascinated with politics, especially local politics. It has been an aspiration of mine to serve my community. One thing that caught my attention is I live in a residential community on Knox Avenue and a lot of times people are speeding through the area and running stop signs. As a resident, I have installed stop signs by my house and it has really slowed traffic down in the area. I want to continue to build upon that as an alderman and try to push for more safety regulations for residential communities.”
Willard:
“I ran because of the success that we have had as a city by bringing new businesses to Downing Street and the Hwy 65 area. It continues to grow and will continue to grow in the future. Certainly all the aldermen are proponents of what is being called the Taney County Expressway, which has not come to be yet. However, we are looking forward to getting some financing from the state and federal government on those lines. It’s a good thing that knowing that I have helped others to do well for the citizens. I am actually down at Hulland Park. It reminds me of one of the things that we have done that made a lot of sense. We had arranged to purchase the land from Mr. Hulland, where he had mobile homes. We had the occasional resident who, when police would come and say the water is coming up you need to evacuate, wouldn’t go. Then the water came up and we had to send first responders in at risk to their health and well being to get (the residents) out of danger. This happened more than once and this made sense that we could make a park and reduce some human suffering at the same time.”
What do you think is the biggest challenge facing Hollister?
Davis:
“The biggest challenge, of course, is COVID-19. That has been the biggest challenge of all. People working from home, businesses being affected. Small businesses have been hit really hard. People worrying about mask mandates, even though Hollister hasn’t had one. That is the biggest thing especially with small business owners that I have talked to. They wonder whether they are going to be able to open up tomorrow. Are we going to go into another lock down? Thank God, in Hollister we don’t have one (a mask mandate). I am going to try to make sure we don’t have one at all.”
Willard:
“The biggest challenge, we certainly want to retain the young people. For a long time this area has brought up kids that didn’t feel that they had much going on here that they could aspire to. Now we have OTC, and they can get some secondary education right here at home and hopefully they can keep their skills here, providing for the community they grew up in. That is one challenge we have. We do have some homeless people. Branson has their share as well. That has been a challenge for some time.”
How do you plan on addressing the challenges that Hollister is facing?
Davis:
“I plan on listening to my community. My campaign tagline is ‘Your voice in city hall.’
I plan on listening to my constituents and showing that their voices are heard. I am going to do everything in my power to ensure that Hollister has the most limited government that it can be. We are going to try to improve on safety but also make sure we are not over reaching our power by telling people what they have to do.”
Willard:
“We have some very astute people working in the city. Ideas come in many forms from many different minds and the solutions vary. (I) want to challenge the city staff to come up with solutions and as an alderman, individually and as a group to decide which of those courses should be taken and how to do it.”
Is there anything else you would like the voters to know before they head to the polls?
Davis:
“Both David Willard and I are write-in candidates, which is an unusual aspect of this election. I have been working very close with Hollister schools to help ensure the bond measure passes. I am 100% for that and have been pushing that on my personal Facebook page. If anyone would like to look me up on my Facebook page it is Trent Davis for Alderman Ward 2. And I look forward to being your voice in city hall.”
Willard:
“I have been quite proud to be a part of the city family. The feeling down at city hall for the most part is tight much like a family. That’s not to say people don’t have to do their jobs or conduct themselves accordingly. That is certainly what I enjoy the most. We have increased the number of festivals in Downing Street. I have had the pleasure of attending those events.”
