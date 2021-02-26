Nightly rentals have been a controversial topic in the city of Branson. Due to some complaints, the city is doing what they can to bring about some change for residents and visitors.
The Branson Board of Aldermen unanimously approved the first reading of amendments to Chapter 94 - Zoning, that pertain to nightly rentals in Branson’s municipal code at their Feb. 23 virtual meeting.
“Nightly rentals have become increasingly more and more popular, especially over the last five years,” said Planning and Development Director Joel Hornickel. “Prior to that time, we were able to get by with a very simple code in the business license chapter, Chapter 22. Through our efforts with increasing the zoning code and making it more user friendly and more flexible, we did add some requirements for nightly rentals, but still just scratching the surface.”
The two changes presented include:
–Does not allow an individual room to be rented within a single-family dwelling on a nightly basis.
–Nightly rental should not be allowed within planned developments unless it is specifically listed as an allowed or permitted use.
“The first (recommended amendment is) to not allow nightly rental of individual rooms within a home,” said Hornickel. “That would only allow people to rent entire homes. You hear some scary stories out there in the world of people renting what they think is an entire property and they show up and they’re actually sharing it with someone for the week, and we’re trying to avoid that situation. Make sure everybody’s safe and are confident when they rent a nightly rental in Branson that it’ll be safe property just for themselves and their family and friends.”
According to Hornickel, from time to time the city will run into situations where planned developments do not clearly state what uses are allowed within the development. Due to this vagueness, nightly rentals are not often included in the uses, and the second proposed amendment will help fix that problem.
He then highlighted how the second amendment will not prevent planned developments from coming forward in the future and adding nightly rentals to their list of allowed uses.
These municipal code amendments were initiated by the Planning and Development Department due to complaints that were received from residents within the Hideaway Hills Subdivision, according to the staff report from the city of Branson.
The report states that, in June 2020, numerous complaints were received from residents on Tyler Street regarding two nightly rentals that were causing problems and creating concerns for neighboring property owners.
Aldermen Bob Simmons and Bill Skains, along with city staff, spent the next few months meeting with representatives from the neighborhood to find potential solutions.
“What we identified were a couple opportunities in Chapter 94 of the zoning code; however, I do want to point out that there’s more that can be done in other areas of the code, which we are actively pursuing and taking a look at and hope to be bringing those in the future,” said Hornickel. “It’s going to be more of a comprehensive effort to single out nightly rentals into its own area of the code book, but until that time we at least wanted to address the concerns the best we could for the neighborhood.”
According to the report, several opportunities were found in Chapter 22 to put more responsibility on management companies/agents that operate nightly rentals in the city. The above listed recommendations were discovered within Chapter 94.
A representative with the Tyler Street Neighborhood Watch shared the following information with the aldermen:
“I just want to take a moment to tell you why it’s important to vote yes for the proposed amendments to Chapter 94. In a nutshell, in 2018-19, the Tyler Street homeowners witnessed and documented numerous instances of illegal drug use, underage drinking, disturbing the peace, racial harassment and illegal parking; all of which were tied to the nightly rentals. As you can imagine, we quickly realized that these instances are the consequences of having nightly rentals in residential districts. By the end of 2019 we had enough of this behavior; enough was enough. These events were intolerable and unacceptable, and I hope you’ll take my word for that. Lastly, let me just say on a personal note, the one thing I have learned from this experience is that we homeowners here value community, and we value our community’s safety over making a quick buck with some of this property.”
The report states that the city has received a handful of complaints over the years with a similar number of properties being identified for operating illegally without proper approval.
This item was also unanimously passed by the Planning Commission at their meeting on Feb. 2.
The final reading for this item is tentatively scheduled for the virtual March 9 Board of Aldermen meeting.
