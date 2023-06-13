The Hollister School District has named Dallas DeWeese as the Hollister 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year.
DeWeese is a 7th grade social studies teacher at Hollister Middle School, as well as a coach and an activity sponsor.
Hollister Middle School Principal Rachel Hodges said DeWeese has a servant’s heart, is a natural leader and is passionate about everything he does.
“There is never a time that he says no,” Hodges said. “He goes above and beyond to ensure students, teachers, and staff are cared for.”
DeWeese has also been chosen as a nominee for the 2023 Missouri Regional Teacher of the year. As a nominee, he will participate in an application process showcasing his greatest contributions to and accomplishments in education, his ability to engage students of all backgrounds and abilities in learning, and how a project or initiative he has been involved in contributing to the improvement of overall school culture. Regional teachers who are selected this summer will have an opportunity to compete for the Missouri State Teacher of the Year.
DeWeese said he owes his accomplishments to those who have supported him in his years of teaching.
“I wouldn’t be in this position today if it wasn’t for the people that poured into me: my family, coaches, professors, administrators, co-workers, students, and my fiancée, Montana,” DeWeese said. “They have all made an impact on my life, and I want to do the same for students in our building and community. I am honored to receive this award.”
DeWeese has been an educator for five years; all within the Hollister School District. He said he plans to spend his teaching career in the school district and bleeds blue.
For more information about the Hollister School District, visit www.hollister.k12.mo.us.
