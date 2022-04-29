College of the Ozarks has a new president.
C of O Board of Trustees announces Dr. Brad Johnson, a former interim president of Southwest Baptist University, will lead College of the Ozarks as its next president, effective June 1..
“The C of O Board of Trustees welcomes Dr. and Mrs. Brad Johnson to Hard Work U.,” Shawn McKenzie, chairman of the board, said in a press release. “As president, we know Dr. Johnson will continue to carry out the important mission of College of the Ozarks.”
Johnson has served as the vice president for institutional advancement at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri since 2012. In this role at Southwest Baptist University, he worked with the board to revise key institutional policies, engaged the board in discussion with the faculty, facilitated board training and restructuring, launched four new academic programs including agriculture, cybersecurity management, and global education for both elementary and middle school levels, developed a variety of new partnerships, and managed day-to-day operations of this multi-site institution.
Johnson is a Certified Fundraising Executive. He has raised more than $57 million in cash gifts and managed more than $41 million in estate gifts for SBU and Howard Payne University.
Before serving at SBU, Johnson served in administrative roles at several Texas universities including McMurry University, Hardin-Simmons University, and Howard Payne University.
Johnson earned his Bachelor of Science degree in education from Baylor University in 1993. In 1996, he earned two master’s degrees, religious education and marriage and family counseling, from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. He completed his Doctor of Education degree at Baylor University in 2005, with a focus on higher education administration.
Johnson said he, his wife Laura and their two children, Evan and Elle, are excited about the new adventure. Laura Johnson, is the author of several Bible studies, including her newest, 10-Second Prayers to Transform Your Life: From the Parables of Jesus.
“Laura and I are grateful to God for this wonderful opportunity and are delighted to join the C of O family and roll up our sleeves at Hard Work U.,” Johnson said. “I am deeply grateful to the Board of Trustees for their confidence in me and am extraordinarily thankful to Dr. Davis for his leadership and immeasurable legacy at this outstanding institution. Laura and I fell in love with the faculty, staff, and students and look forward to working together to celebrate the rich heritage and bright future of the College.”
Laura Lacey Johnson, is also a commissioned fellow for the Colson Center for Christian worldview, shares her messages on Christian radio stations and social media outlets. She is a graduate of Howard Payne University and earned a Master of Arts in communication from Abilene Christian University. She worked as a radio personality and television news reporter in Texas.
Johnson is stepping into the position held by Jerry Davis for 34 years. Davis will move to the role of chancellor, effective June 1. In this role, he will continue to build upon his three decades of fund-raising efforts on behalf of the college.
For more information visit www.cofo.edu.
