One of Branson’s own is now a member of the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame.
On Saturday, Aug. 12, Clay Cooper was officially inducted during the 26th Annual Texas Country Music Hall of Fame Show and Celebration in Carthage Texas. Though he was born and raised in Wylie, Texas, the entertainer, theater owner and Ward I alderman has been performing for audiences in Branson for close to four decades now.
Cooper, who has been a past attendee of the annual Texas Country Music Hall of Fame show as an emcee and performer, said he’s been hopped up since he learned of his induction back in April.
“When they inducted Duane Allen of The Ozark Ridge Boys, I was there that night and I inducted Duane into the hall of fame and performed and stuff like that. When I look at the hall of fame I see Tex Ritter and I see The Oak Ridge Boys and Tracy Byrd, Clint Black, Dottie West, Kenny Rodgers…Gene Watson, Moe Bandy, Mickey Gilley, Johnny Lee,” Cooper said. “I’m walking around that hall of fame and when I walked in and walked up to my display it was just surreal. First of all I thought, ‘Am I dead?’ Because I feel like I’m looking at my life’s work in this six-foot display case. It was a super cool feeling and such an honor to be asked to be there.”
Even when he arrived in Texas for the weekend of festivities Cooper shared he remained unsure as to why a life-long Branson entertainer as himself would be chosen as a hall of fame inductee. Thanks to Tommie Ritter, the niece of Tex Ritter and president and CEO of The Texas Country Music Hall of Fame and The Tex Ritter Museum, Cooper received some perspective on the issue.
“I said I’ve never had a hit record. I mean I had a little record way back and it did nothing on charts and that’s about it and the rest of my career is in Branson. I don’t have national exposure,” Cooper said. “She’s like, ‘Clay, you’ve been performing in Branson 37 years. Literally, millions of people you’ve performed in front of. You’ve probably performed in front of more people than any of these nationally known stars in these display cases. You represent Texas, you’re from Texas, you fly the Texas flag out front, you love Texas and you have every right to be here.’”
Alongside Cooper, the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame also posthumously inducted the late K.T. Olson, who died at the end of 2020. At the ceremony itself, Cooper said there was around 1500 people in attendance, as well as a number of mega country music stars.
“Linda Davis, who had the No.1 record with Reba, ‘Does He Love You’ is a friend of mine and she lives in that area and she was there that night. Rudy Gatlin came out and sang a couple of songs, Dottie West’s granddaughter was there and she sang a couple songs and then Moe Bandy and Joe Stampley opened up for us; which to me is bizarre,” Cooper said. “After the set was over, Dallas Wayne comes over with a plaque and he reads this big bio about me and it has my bust on it and stuff. And Dallas Wayne, he’s one of the biggest radio personalities in the world. He’s on Sirius Radio, he’s on Willy’s Roadhouse and just having that guy introduce me was blowing my mind because I listen to him all of the time on the radio.”
The evening also included performances from Bobby Tomberlin, Tess Frizzell, Lang Scott, Chase Dawson, Randy C. Moore and the TCMHOF Band. As a part of his address, Cooper said he told a story about how he got to experience a full circle moment thanks to Bandy and Stampley.
“I remember doing our set and I looked out to the crowd at some point halfway through my set and along the one side of the convention center was a table where all of the artists have their merchandise set up and I looked up and I saw Moe Bandy and Joe Stampley sitting there and they were watching my set. I’m thinking in my head, ‘My God, they’re watching me,’” Cooper said. “I told the story of when Moe and Joe were over there, because it’s like it’s kind of come full circle. I said, ‘When I was 14 or 15, either ’84 or ’85, I remember going to the Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo and every year they have an artist that performs that night. So we’re at the Fort Worth Stock Yards and between all the events and the bull riding, they’d always have a concert. Well, they pull these big flatbed trailers out in the middle of the arena. I don’t know how many people there are, between eight and 10 thousand people. It’s Moe Bandy and Joe Stampley and I’m watching their concert. At that time they were very relevant. I mean Moe was having No.1 records one right after the other as was Joe Stampley and they were doing their big duets, ‘Holding the Bag,’ ‘Where’s the Dress,’ ‘Hey Moe, Hey Joe,’ and all these songs are very popular and I’d listen to them on the radio and they’re there on that trailer. Now all these years later at my hall of fame induction, Moe and Joe are opening the show for me.”
After the ceremony Cooper said he received an invite from Tony Stampley to come and meet his dad at the end of the night, which led to one of the biggest compliments of his career, and adds a new chapter to his Bandy and Stampley full circle story.
“I come out the back door and Joe comes off the bus and he comes up to me with his arms out and he just hugs me. He’s like, ‘Clay Cooper. You the most entertaining mother f’er I’ve ever seen in my life.’ I was like, ‘Whoa, Joe Stampley just said I was the most entertaining mother f’er he’s ever seen in his life,” Cooper said. “I couldn’t help but laugh, but I’m like this is so cool. He said, ‘I’m not kidding man. I watched your whole set. You belong here. I’m telling you what. I’ve never seen anyone work a crowd like that. That just blew my mind. Why aren’t you putting out songs? All you need is one good song. You’ve got the whole package man.’”
On top of the variety of country music’s who’s who celebrities in the crowd, Cooper said he was honored to have his sister and several of his late mother’s sisters in attendance.
“My mom was one of seven girls. My mom’s dad died when she was 9. So all seven girls were put in an orphanage and adopted out to different families. So I had a lot of families. My mom’s side and my mom’s foster side and my dad’s side. I mean it was just a lot of family,” Cooper said. F”our of my mom’s sisters were there, who I don’t get to see a lot. They were talking about how your mom would be so proud and all this stuff and cousins that I hadn’t seen in years and family members.”
Copper added he was surprised by just how many fans of his and the Branson show also made the trip to Texas to showcase their support of him.
“People from Illinois, Michigan, Arkansas, Oklahoma. People drove and people I don’t really know, but they frequent the show two or three times a year maybe, came. I just thought, man that is awesome and it made me realize that you should never take for granted every single night when I come out on that stage how you may touch someone’s life. You know I’m just entertaining and singing and messing with people in the crowd, but every time that you mess with a person or talk to a person or make a connection, I realize these people hang on to that forever,” Cooper said. “I really felt it that night when all these people showed up. People I don’t really know, but they’re fans of the show and I’ve seen their faces and stuff…It’s so much more than just playing music or singing a song or entertaining. It’s the connection you make with these people and the impact you may have on these people’s lives that you don’t even realize. I see it and I hear it every single night when I do shows here.”
Not only did Cooper bring a lot of fans with him from Branson to Texas, but he also brought the entire cast of his Clay Cooper’s Country Express show. Cooper expressed what it meant to him to have his show family alongside him too.
“I could have easily just taken the band, myself, my wife and the kids and still had a great show—it’s expensive to carry that many people and get a bus and hotels—but to me the price tag didn’t matter. I wanted these people who have been a big part of our success and a part of my success to go…because they’re all a part of this show and what makes the show successful. A lot of these dancers have been with us for 15 years/ 12 years. RP (Harrell) and I, the piano player, have been together since 1994. We’ve been working five/six nights a week for over 30 years. Barry, our guitar player, we’ve been together 25 years. So I feel like they are as much as a reason or a part of this, so I wanted everybody who helped us get to where we are to come be a part of this and experience it with us, because they’re as much a part of why I’m there as anybody is.”
Cooper said during his induction, he also brought Harrell down to the front to recognize him as one of the people who has helped him create the success he had.
“He’s been there for me. He’s been honest to me. He’s just not a guy who says ‘Oh yeah’ and walks away thinking, ‘Why did you do that?’ He’s been that guy for me, and yeah he works for me, but he’s more of a friend and fatherly figure to me. He’s not afraid to be honest and I think every artist needs that. Because if you just get a bunch of people around you saying, ‘Oh yeah, that’s great, that’s great,’ knowing that it’s not great. You’re not going to be successful, because you just have people feeding into what you think is great and it may not be great. I think everyone needs a person in their lives and their career that’s real and honest, and that’s been RP for me.”
As far as what it means to him personally to be one of the few to join the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame, Cooper shared even now, the feeling is still so surreal to him.
“I still have a mortgage, I still have employees and we still have life. But still, I’m there and I’m going to be there forever. To be honored and recognized for your work, no matter what field you’re in, that’s a good feeling…It’s good to know you’re doing something that people appreciate, regardless of what field you’re in,” Cooper said. “Someday my kids maybe taking their kids to east Texas to the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame. ‘There’s your granddaddy. He was quite an entertainer back in the day.’ It’s just such an honor to get to experience that with my family and my kids.”
Cooper shared now that he’s a member of the hall of fame, he plans to be even more active with his support of the organization.
“Now that I’m there I’d like to do anything I can to help preserve that and keep it alive and help keep that place funded so that it can thrive and expand. I told Tommie Ritter, ‘Hey, anything I can do. You need me to come down and emcee shows.’ So I’d like to get more involved…as a supporter of the hall of fame and keep that legacy of Texas artists alive and thriving. It lives on donations and support of donors and I’m definitely going to dive into that and make sure that I contribute whether it’s my talent, financially, helping perform or whatever they need down there. I look forward to that. I’d love to go down there every year and just be a guest performer or host the show or whatever I can do to keep it thriving.”
Cooper can be seen performing in Clay Cooper’s Country Express show every Sunday and Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m., every Friday at 2 p.m. and on the occasional Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. Cooper’s Texas Country Music Hall of Fame plaque can be found hanging on the wall inside of the Clay Cooper Theatre, which is located at 3216 W 76 Country Blvd. in Branson.
For additional information about Cooper and his show and theater visit claycooper.com. To learn more about the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame visit tcmhof.com.
