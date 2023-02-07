The 2023 Taney County budget was recently presented during a weekly commission meeting in Forsyth.
Taney County Auditor David Clark presented the budget on Monday, Jan. 30, in the Commission Hearing Room. According to Clark, the budget was prepared on an actual cash-based balance, with estimated revenues based on expenditures from previous years, as well as other relevant information.
According to Taney County Government’s website, the budget starts the new fiscal year with a beginning balance of $63,085,078. The overall outlook of projected revenues is $59,575,632. Appropriated expenditures are $84,293,234 and the projected ending balance is $38,367,476. Included in the appropriated expenditures are emergency funds and contingency funds, which are used for unforeseen expenditures. An addition to this budget includes the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. ARPA funds are federal monies received by the county for helping with the Coronavirus Pandemic.
The General County Revenue Fund showed a reserve at the end of the calendar year 2022 of $11,845,013. Anticipated revenues for the 2023 budget are $20,329,815, and the anticipated expenditures are $19,547,496. Included in the expenditures are the Emergency Funds of $610,000, Contingency Funds of $500,000, and Capital Improvement Funds of $200,000. It also includes a County Airport Capital Improvement of $605,000.
The Taney County Road and Bridge has two separate funds, which include the Road and Bridge CART Fund and the Road and Bridge Trust Fund. The road and bridge funds show a combined reserve at the end of the calendar year 2022 of $17,551,145. The total 2023 budgeted revenues are $13,626,590 and the total expenditures are $17,186,379. Some of these expenditures include the Capital Improvement of $1,600,000 and the Contingency of $1,500,000.
The Taney County Sewer Fund ended the calendar year 2022 with a balance of $14,083,988. The budgeted revenues are $11,100,000 and the budgeted expenditures are $19,652,570. A great majority of the sewer expenditures are going to major sewer development projects. Included are the Contingency of $1,000,000 and an Environmental Service budget of $93,165.
The Law Enforcement Fund has a reserve of $4,787,197. The anticipated revenues are $8,298,500 and the anticipated expenditures are $9,839,475. Included is the bond payment, maintenance of the Judicial Building, and expenses of the Sheriff, Correction, Prosecutor, and Juvenile Departments.
The Taney County Commission approved the budget unanimously.
Further information about the 2023 Taney County budget can be found at www.taneycounty.org.
