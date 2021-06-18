Forsyth High School’s Class of 2021 recently enjoyed a momentous Project Graduation, all thanks to the Forsyth community’s donations.
After graduation, a group of 63 seniors participated in Forsyth High School Project Graduation 2021, an event following graduation to provide students with a safe alternative for celebrating.
Forsyth R-III School District Superintendent Jeff Mingus said Project Graduation is an important event because it gives students a fun and safe event to attend rather than making decisions they may regret.
“It provides kids an easy opportunity, a safe opportunity, to go out and celebrate with their friends one last time and not be put in a situation where they had to fend off a decision to put themselves in an unsafe situation,” Mingus said. “They could just go and hang out with their friends, with no peer pressure to do anything because it was all scheduled, (and) it was all a safe environment.”
Lisa Lux, treasurer of the Project Graduation committee and mom to a graduating senior, said Project Graduation originally started many years ago when a community lost several seniors in a car accident. Over the years Forsyth High School adopted the tradition.
“This is (their) last chance to do something fun as a Panther and just get together and enjoy the evening. We want (them) to be safe,” Lux said. “I do know what it’s like to lose someone in a car accident. I lost my mom in a car accident, so I just hate for anyone to lose a loved one in that way. I just want to keep (them) safe in the way that (they) celebrate.”
According to Lux, the school raised $21,500 from the community to go toward Project Graduation. The Forsyth community came together to raise those funds through T-shirt sales, golf tournaments, silent auctions and more.
Donations were also received from 176 people and businesses in both the Forsyth and Branson community, according to Mingus.
“Our community has always been supportive and has done a fantastic job. The community of Forsyth has always stood behind our school district and our students. We’re very proud of our community and thankful of their efforts,” Mingus said. “Just a huge thank you to the community, the seniors are very appreciative, the Project Graduation committee is very appreciative, and we thank everybody for their willingness to support the students.”
Donations to Project Graduation not only helped support the students, but it also helped alleviate the financial burden on the parents of graduating seniors.
“As senior parents, we have a lot of other things pulling at our finances throughout our children’s senior year, so to be able to fund this night on our own would be very difficult. The community reaching out and supporting the kids in that way is so neat and so important, and we are so very thankful for that,” Lux said. “I think it’s a great thing when the businesses can come together and help provide something like this. These are businesses that believe in our kids and their future.”
The funds raised allowed this year’s seniors to go to Big Air, Andy’s Frozen Custard, Andy B’s, participate in a cash cab, and finish with prizes and giveaways at the school.
Lux said the Project Graduation committee worked hard to make sure the students enjoyed the event and reached out to them for what they wanted to see happen.
“(We) would send out interest surveys to the kids, what do you want to see, here’s some ideas, do you have other ideas. We really let the kids communicate a lot of what they wanted,” Mingus said.
According to Lux, the Project Graduation committee, students and families are thankful for the opportunity to celebrate safely with their peers and for the memories they were able to create.
“It shows the kids that they’re not just graduating from Forsyth and then they’re done with Forsyth. It shows them that the community does care about them; the community is invested in them,” Lux said. “They can always feel that the people of Forsyth care for them even if they’re not in our school hallways anymore, they’re still part of our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.