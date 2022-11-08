“It’s been a while, if ever, that I’ve had someone want details from my military experiences,” said Jackson Bailie, a retired veteran of the United States military.
A sergeant in the Army from June of 1997 until December of 2005, Bailie said he joined the military because there weren’t a lot of jobs available in the area at the time and it gave him an opportunity to see the world, and to get experience in heavy equipment, which was an interest to him.
“I actually joined in 1996 in the Delayed Entry Program, or DEP as they called it back then,” Bailie said. “My cousin had joined and I had gone with him to the recruiters office. Back then, if you got someone to join, you got promoted to Pv2. My basic training and AIT (Advanced Individual Training) were both at Ft. Leonard Wood here in Missouri. The crazy part was that my recruiter was in Springfield and the MEPS station was in Kansas City, so I took a van to Kansas City and got onto a plane and flew to St. Louis, and then took a bus to Ft. Leonard Wood. So I ended up almost back home.”
Bailie said he was a 12C, which is a bridge crew member.
“Our main job was to put up temporary bridges; either float bridges or a more normal bridge that went over the top of the water,” Bailie said. “The types of bridges we were trained on were the Medium Girder Bridge or MGB (we had another name for it but that’s not suitable for all ears), and the Bailey Bridge that’s used all over the world in places because it can be made into a permanent Bridge.”
Bailie said the military was, in some ways, similar to the civilian world.
“Daily life when in garrison was just like a normal job, sort of; get up and do physical training from 6:30 to 7:30,” Bailie said. “Go back to the barracks room and change into our BDU’s and go to the motorpool where all of our vehicles were at 9 and check them all out to make sure they were good to go. Lunch was from 11:30 to 1, and then back to the motor pool. Off by 17:00.”
Bailie’s time in the army took him to numerous places in the United States and across the world.
“My first duty assignment was at Ft. Riley, Kansas. It was an MGB company. While I was stationed there I got to go to Nicaragua for Hurricane Mitch relief. We ended up hauling gravel because we had dump trucks”, Bailie said. “I re-enlisted and ended up in Ft. Hood, Texas. It was a float bridge and MGB company and had a totally different style of truck as well. While I was there, 9/11 happened and that changed a lot of stuff with security getting onto bases. We were the testers for a new style of bridge and were sent to test it on the Mississippi River in Minnesota at Camp Ripley for fast water training. That’s where I walked across the Mississippi River and never got above my arm pits. We also went to Fort Chaffee by Fort Smith for training on the Arkansas River.”
After being stationed at Fort Hood for nearly two years, Bailie was given orders to go to Germany in December of 2002. In 2003, the second war in Iraq began and he found himself in Kuwait.
“When we got to Kuwait, we spent about a week or two getting all of our stuff together. I can remember driving into Iraq and seeing some of our equipment that had broken down, and the locals had stripped them down. It was kind of ironic that here we were, a bridge company with boats, and we were in the desert. One time we were stopped for a night or two and I can remember seeing the flashes from the explosions in the distance,” Bailie said. “We continued to move north and ended up staying in Tikrit, Iraq, which was Saddam’s hometown. We ended up taking over a bunch of his buildings and that’s where we stayed. We lived right under a bridge on the Tigris River. During that deployment we did a lot of river patrols, which kind of reminded me of Apocalypse Now. We also built the longest float bridge in war time since WW2, which was on Saddam Huessein’s birthday.”
When Bailie’s duties in Iraq were complete he went back to Germany, temporarily.
“We spent eight months in Iraq on that deployment and went back to Germany, where we got to be escorts and drivers for dignitaries for the 60th Anniversary of D-Day at Normandy, which being there, was very surreal and an honor. While there, we found out we were going back to Iraq,” Bailie said. “During that deployment, we were stationed at LSA Anaconda in Balad, Iraq. We did a lot of haul missions and also took a bridge out on the Euphrates River and one on the Tigris River.”
Bailie left service in December of 2005 and found his way back home to southwest Missouri.
“I went to work for a heavy equipment company for about a year. I applied to BNSF and have worked there since November of 2006. My wife Stacey and I had our first date on Feb. 1, of 2013 and we were married on March 8, of 2014,” Bailie said. “She has been my biggest supporter with the issues that came from my time in the Army.”
In his post-military life, Bailie enjoys spending time with his family as well as dirt bike motorcycle racing, hunting, fishing, and traveling. He said he has grown to love Cozumel.
Bailie said veterans aren’t always recognizable, and also emphasized the importance for them to reach out when struggling.
“One of the biggest things I’d want people to know about veterans, is that they can be anyone out there; the quiet old man that lives down the street could be a Medal of Honor winner, or the lady that makes the best chocolate chip cookies could have been one of the first ladies in an infantry company,” Bailie said. “Something I’d like to tell my military brothers and sisters out there that struggle with mental health like I do, is that there is always someone to talk to out there, and your friends and family would rather cry with you, than for you at your funeral.”
If you are a veteran in crisis or know one who is, there are various outlets available to help such as the Veterans Crisis Line, which can be found at www.veteranscrisisline.net or by dialing 988 and pressing 1. Please reach out. You are not alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.