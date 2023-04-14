Ballparks of America hosted an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday April 8, on their Chicago field. Eggs were dropped by Branson Helicopter Tours for the youth league players and family members.
The hunt was a fundraising event for Elevate Branson’s efforts helping the homeless.
