Legacy Academy in Branson has named a new headmaster after being without a headmaster since 2020.
Legacy Academy is a classical christian education school in Branson. In 2020 one of the founders of Legacy and its headmaster, Tim Taylor, passed away. Since then the school has not had a headmaster, but that is about to change.
Nate Hennessee was named the school’s new Headmaster. Hennessee was the Dean of Academics at Great Hearts, a classic charter school in Arizona. Hennessee has served on the Board of Education at Legacy Academy since he moved from Arizona six months ago. He will begin his new role as Headmaster on May 15, 2023.
According to a press release from Legacy Academy, Hennessee will further the mission of the late headmaster, Taylor, which was a passion to create a legacy to raise the next generation in a Christian-centered school.
President of the Board of Education at Legacy Academy Lisa Taylor said Legacy Academy has been waiting to fill the Headmaster position until they could find the right person.
“The Legacy Academy family has been praying for some time that the Lord would send the right man, at the right time, to lead Legacy as Headmaster,” Taylor said. “He has been faithful once again, as I know
that our Father has brought Mr. Nate Hennessee to us in His perfect timing, ‘For such a time as this.’ As our country seems to be opening its eyes to what Albert Einstein describes as education, Legacy is committed to ‘The training of the mind to think.’ Mr. Hennessee has a passion for people and for Classical Christian Education and will lead Legacy in its Kingdom purposes for the advancement of the Gospel.”
Hennessee said he has a vision for the future of Legacy Academy.
“When future Americans reflect on this decade, many will claim it as a defining moment for education. However, that claim might miss the heart of the moment. More essentially, the root cause of change is parents’ recognition of their responsibilities as the primary educators,” Hennessee said. “Legacy Academy’s Classical Christian education is simply an expression of this re-awakening in the hearts and minds of parents in the Branson area. But, thank God Branson is not alone. The Association of Classical Christian Schools is blooming all across America because parents sought a time-tested curriculum, pedagogy, and philosophy of education. Like many parents, I did not realize upon having children that options and alternatives existed. That was until about seven years ago, when I worked at Great Hearts Classical Schools in Arizona as both teacher and administrator. I can still remember walking into the building and immediately knowing that I had found my long-lost home in education. So now, after much prayerful consideration, I gladly transition from Legacy Academy’s board member to Headmaster and look forward to supporting the Branson area parents who will raise up the next generation of leaders that see all of life as all for Jesus.”
Legacy Academy began the spring of 2016 when a small group of parents approached First Baptist Church Branson Pastor Neil Franks with the idea of starting a private Christian school. Over the next several months, numerous conversations led to the birth of Legacy Academy during the 2016-17 school year. Legacy started at the First Baptist Church of Branson with a kindergarten class of six students. The school has added one grade per year, and will be adding seventh grade next year. Legacy’s enrollment for the 2023/2024 school year is 125 in the Preschool and 115 students in grades K-7.
The Legacy Board of Education is committed to the continued expansion of Legacy through grade 12, according to the release.
“Looking toward the future, our current sixth grade class will be seniors during the 2028-29 school year, and the first graduation will take place in May 2029,” states the release. “Legacy Academy exists to develop mature Christ-followers to be poured out as salt and light onto the world. Through academic excellence rooted in the classical model, we strive to partner with parents to provide a Christ-centered education, dedicated to shaping students’ affections toward that which is true, good, and beautiful.”
For more information email office@legacybranson.com, call 417-336-2139, or visit legacybranson.com.
