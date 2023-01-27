Hollister Director of Public Works Kelly Burgess appeared before aldermen at a recent city council meeting to request the replacement of a piece of equipment heavily used by the Public Works Department.
Burgess made the request because of the rising cost of maintenance and extended downtime with the city’s current backhoe. According to information provided by Burgess to City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss, Caterpillar was the only company to have available stock to purchase in the current year. Caterpillar gave a 2022 price quote on the backhoe and rock hammer of the same year, of $151,262.76, as well as a trade in allowance of $24,000.00 for the city’s old Case backhoe, making the purchase price $127,262.76.
The backhoe itself had an original price tag of $132,512.20, which came out to $108,512.20 after the trade allowance. The rock hammer cost $18,750.56.
Council members unanimously approved the purchase of the equipment, which is necessary for the Public Works Department to have on hand for maintenance and repairs on various projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.