The Relay for Life of Taney and Stone Counties will be hosting its 26th Annual Relay for Life of Branson event.
The Relay for Life of Branson, a fundraising event for the American Cancer Society, will take place on Saturday, June 3, at the Branson Hollister Lions Club, located at 1015 State Hwy 76 in Branson from 1 to 5 p.m.
“Our theme this year is ‘Pirates of the Cureabbean…AARG!’,” states a release from the Relay for Life of Taney and Stone Counties. “This year will mark the 26th Annual event in Branson where we celebrate our cancer survivors, remember those we’ve lost to their cancer battle, and fight back so that we can continue to make progress in treatments, provide education to help reduce risks of a cancer diagnosis, and continue to provide programs and services for cancer patients and their caregivers.”
This is a free open to the public community event. There will be concessions available for purchase, a silent auction, survivor ceremony, Luminaria ceremony, live entertainment and games for the kids.
“We will look very different but with the same heart, passion, and goal to fight cancer,” states the release.
The following is the schedule for the event:
Doors open at noon with concession sales available until 3:30 p.m.
From noon to 3:30 p.m. there will be fun and games for kids, the Luminaria bag sale and silent auction tables will be open
Opening ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. followed by the survivor lap, caregiver lap and team lap
From 1:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. there will be theme laps and entertainment
For more information visit www.relayforlife.org/bransonmo.
