Voters will need to have a picture ID if they want to vote in Missouri’s November general election.
Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill 1878, passed by the general assembly in May, which will require a driver’s license or state-issued ID with voters photo and address.
Parson said at a press conference the bill is one of the “most important pieces of legislation” passed by the legislature. The governor appeared along with Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft to promote the bill.
Ashcroft expressed his belief the bill would stand up to any legal challenge, which didn’t happen in 2020 when the Missouri Supreme Court blocked Ashcroft’s office from requiring photo ID to vote.
The bill is part of a deal with Democrats. The revised measure allows voters a two-week window before the election to vote at designated sites where they don’t have to provide a reason they can’t vote on Election Day.
Missouri currently allows people to vote absentee if they will be out of town on election day, working the polls, have an illness, have a physical disability, or are in jail.
Ashcroft said at the press conference Missouri residents who do not have a current photo ID will be able to get help obtaining the necessary paperwork from his office. The Department of Revenue will provide one free non-drivers license to residents.
In addition to the ID requirements, the bill will make paper ballots the “official” ballot and will prohibit electronic vote counting machines after Jan. 1, 2024. Drop boxes for ballots will be eliminated and all electronic voting machines will be required to be “air gapped,” or not directly connected to the internet.
The measures go into effect with the November election because the changes will not officially go into effect until August.
More on the voter ID requirements can be found online at sos.mo.gov/showit2vote.
