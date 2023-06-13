Children ‘reeling’ at Kids Fishing Day AJ Fahr Jun 13, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Six-year-old Nathaniel Gregory proudly showing off the large catfish he caught from the pond. AJ Fahr Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Saturday, June 10, the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center with the Missouri Department of Conservation hosted its annual Kids Fishing Day event at BellaDonna Pond in Branson. Families braved the rainy morning to have their kids fish at BellaDonna Pond for the MDC's Kids Fishing Day. AJ Fahr Young Angler, Cayden Liby, 8, showing off one of his catches. AJ Fahr Kids had the opportunity to catch fish free at the MDC'sKids Fishing Day event on Saturday, June 10. AJ Fahr The Missouri Department of Conservation at Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Department held its annual Kids Fishing event. AJ Fahr The MDC had several fishing rods available for kids to borrow. AJ Fahr A young angler gets more bait at the first fish station. AJ Fahr One of the tents taught fly and bait casting with a game for the kids. AJ Fahr Volunteers and MDC staff had tents set up around the pond for kids to learn new things. AJ Fahr Harrison Monroe, 3, was the first young fisherman to arrive. He caught a two pound catfish which he said was as big as him. AJ Fahr A station where kids learned about fishing equipment and how to knot was set up. AJ Fahr Water safety was one of the learning stations at Kids Fishing Day. AJ Fahr Families went from station to station with activities and learning opportunities before enjoying fishing. AJ Fahr One of the learning and activity stations at the Kids Fishing Day was a fish ID station were children could learn about some of the fish native to Missouri. AJ Fahr Kids were able to learn to cast at a station during the event. AJ Fahr Kids at one station learned how to bait a hook and tie their line. AJ Fahr Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Zootechnics × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBranson entertainer opens new tent meeting in KirbyvilleToddler drowns in Table Rock LakeFormer Merriam Woods police chief facing criminal chargesCity of Forsyth honors Taneyville manStructure destroyed by fire in Kimberling CityTom Schwartz 'taking a break' from Tom SandovalBranson Mayor opens new commercial real estate officeMerriam Woods hires new police chiefChadwick man ejected from boat, killed on Table Rock LakeFree Summer Movies returning to Branson Meadows Cinema Images Videos CommentedA winner of Missouri’s legislative session: Pedophiles (2)Stretching Your Dollar: Budget-Friendly Ideas for Wedding Guests (1)International magic superstar buys Branson theater (1)Blood Sugar May Be Key to Brain Power After a Stroke (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.