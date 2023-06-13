kids fishing 4.jpg

Six-year-old Nathaniel Gregory proudly showing off the large catfish he caught from the pond.

 AJ Fahr

On Saturday, June 10, the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center with the Missouri Department of Conservation hosted its annual Kids Fishing Day event at BellaDonna Pond in Branson. 

Kids Fishing 2.jpg

Families braved the rainy morning to have their kids fish at BellaDonna Pond for the MDC's Kids Fishing Day.
Kids fishing 3.jpg

Young Angler, Cayden Liby, 8, showing off one of his catches.
kids fishing 5.jpg

Kids had the opportunity to catch fish free at the MDC'sKids Fishing Day event on Saturday, June 10.
Kids Fishing MDC logo on car.jpg

The Missouri Department of Conservation at Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Department held its annual Kids Fishing event.
kids fishing fishing rods.jpg

The MDC had several fishing rods available for kids to borrow.
kids fishing 14.jpg

A young angler gets more bait at the first fish station.
kids fishing 13.jpg

One of the tents taught fly and bait casting with a game for the kids.
kids fishing 12.jpg

Volunteers and MDC staff had tents set up around the pond for kids to learn new things.
kids fishing 11.jpg

Harrison Monroe, 3, was the first young fisherman to arrive. He caught a two pound catfish which he said was as big as him.
Kids fishing 10.jpg

A station where kids learned about fishing equipment and how to knot was set up.
Kids Fishing 9.jpg

Water safety was one of the learning stations at Kids Fishing Day.
kids fishing 8.jpg

Families went from station to station with activities and learning opportunities before enjoying fishing.
Kids fishing 7.jpg

One of the learning and activity stations at the Kids Fishing Day was a fish ID station were children could learn about some of the fish native to Missouri.
Kids fishing 6.jpg

Kids were able to learn to cast at a station during the event.

 

Kids Fishing 1.jpg

Kids at one station learned how to bait a hook and tie their line.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.