A former Reeds Spring educator has written a children’s book about Missouri, which will also help a local charity.
Stone County resident K.L. Hale has written a non-fiction children’s book about Missouri and some of its history, facts and hidden gems titled “Faith and Finley Tour Missouri”.
According to Hale’s website Flannel with Faith, the book is for ages 6 to11 and uses simple poetry to share events, places, and people, this book offers opportunities for readers to infer, evaluate, and interact through questioning, sharing, and discussions along the journey.
A portion of the book proceeds will be donated to Chances of Stone County, a non-profit which provides services for Stone County residents with Developmental Disabilities to enhance their quality of life, according to the website.
Hale said she began writing on her website after reevaluating her life and downsizing. She writes about her journey as she and her rescue dog live in her RV and travel around the state.
“I started blogging on my website after I got out of education. It was a healing journey for me due to some health challenges,” Hale told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “My little three-legged rescue dog, Finley and I live in our RV. Finley and I are the main characters of the book.”
Hale said after writing for the website for a while and traveling the idea of a children’s book came to her. The book joins Faith and her trusted travel companion Finley as they tour Missouri.
“After living in our RV for several years, and just simplifying life, I thought it would just be kind of a fun way to show kids a different lifestyle of traveling,” Hale said. “It is a way to showcase local things in the area.”
Hale, who was born and raised in Clever, said she wanted to share her love of nature, history and her home state with children.
“I was born and raised in Clever, so I’m a small town girl,” Hale said. “I have history here with my family.”
According to the website, Hale attended the same school for all 13 years. As a youngster she dreamed of being a mother, teacher, veterinarian, missionary, zoologist, singer and a writer.
Hale said she had many influences in her life which helped her develop her own sense of self.
“I have been inspired by Jesus, Jane Goodall, Laura Ingalls Wilder, Amelia Earhart, and Eleanor Roosevelt, just to name a few,” Hale said. “I am an eclectic mix of quirky, nerdy, and headstrong.”
On her website, Hale describes herself as a flannel-wearing, Christ-following Mom, Grandma, dog-lover, nature nerd, and former educator. She said history and the great outdoors drive her curiosity. As an avid “Little House on the Prairie” and Western films fan, Hale said she dreamt of traveling in a wagon west to untouched land.
Hale’s background in education is another reason she decided to write a children’s book.
“It was just really important to me to put history back into the classrooms,” Hale said. “I wanted to be a version of Miss Frizzle, from The Magic School Bus, but in an RV. Instead of Liz, the lizard, I have Finley. So wherever I go, and whatever adventures Faith and Finley have, we’re going to have friends. So we’re going to meet a friend and we’re going to teach history like Miss Frizzle taught science, in a fun way.”
After Hale finished the book, she needed an illustrator to add the final touches and color to her words.
“I was told by one of my friends about an illustrator in the area, who works in the Visual Arts Department at Silver Dollar City,’ Hale said. “So I called him and I looked up his website and I said, ‘Oh, yes, let’s meet.’ That is how I found Gage Becker.”
Hale explained when she met up with Becker, the two had already known each other for years.
“We met and he told me I was principal when I was at Reeds Spring School District,” Hale said. “We partnered up in February. His illustrations are amazing.”
Hale said the goal of Faith and Finley Tour Missouri is to teach kids about Missouri in a fun and colorful way.
“I just felt like we were moving a little bit away from some history that’s right here, local, and things that people really should know about our wonderful state,” Hale said. “I just wanted to highlight some of our local parks and a little bit about Missouri and history. I want to showcase history for them like Lewis and Clark and The Pony Express. Some of the kids never even heard of The Pony Express. I’ve been giving them Pony Express stickers at my book signings. Our area is very cool, and hopefully my book encourages kids of all ages to research some of our local history and find what great things make our state so great.”
Hale described the journey of writing the book as long but fulfilling.
“This has been a journey for me to learn to let go. This book helped me find myself again. I had a traumatic brain injury which caused me to leave my job in education early. Special Ed was my background before I was a principal,” Hale said. “I’m an outdoor girl. I’m a history buff, an art lover and just living in my RV and writing brought things to perspective for me.”
Hale said she believes everyone has a story inside them.
“We all have a story. No matter what anyone thinks or declares about you, dear friend, know this: you were chosen and you are loved,” Hale said on her website. “And you have a story to tell. Through my own stories, and connecting with others, I’m discovering my most authentic self. I hope you find my site an encouragement. We’re on this journey together.”
Hale is currently available to do book signings in the area.
“Faith and Finley Tour Missouri’’ is sold online at Blurb Bookstore, Barnes and Noble, Amazon, or on Hale’s Book Stop on the SCBWI Society for Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators page.
For more information on illustrator Gage Becker visit www.beckerillustration.com.
Signed softback copies can be ordered by contacting Hale at flannelwithfaith.com/faith-finley/ or by email at finleyriverpublishing@gmail.com.
