A Kimberling City real estate office, as part of a larger real estate company, has helped raise funds for southwest Missouri families with hospitalized children.
The ReeceNichols Real Estate and Ronald McDonald House Charities are teaming up for the 3rd Annual Gold Key Project to raise money for families with critically ill children at RMHC. The Gold Key Project is in their third year. Since the project’s conception in 2020 the southern Missouri agents have raised $41,100. The funds will be enough to provide 411 free nights for families staying at RMHC of The Ozarks in Springfield and RMHC of The Four States in Joplin.
As part of the project the ReeceNichols Gold Key Agents will cover the cost of a one-night stay for a family at RMHC, with the approximate cost of $100, for every home they help buy or sell now until Oct. 31, 2023.
“Parents of seriously ill and injured children need the specialized care and home-away-from-home they get at our Ronald McDonald Houses,” Bonnie Keller, president & CEO of RMHC of The Ozarks, said in a press release. “The thoughtful support of our Gold Key Agents is helping our families during one of the most difficult times of their lives, and we are truly grateful for their generosity.”
RMHC provides comfortable beds, hot meals, showers, laundry services, and more to families with children in the nearby hospitals.
More than 300 agents from ReeceNichols offices are all participating this year, with donations benefiting RMHC of Kansas City, RMHC of the Ozarks, RMHC of the Four States, and RMHC of Wichita. The agents have set a fundraising goal of $200,000 for 2023. Gold Key Agents have raised $645,940 since 2020 for RMHC, enough to provide 5,321 free nights for families.
“We help people find their forever home at ReeceNichols, so we’re thrilled to give families with children who need critical medical care a home away from home once again,” ReeceNichols President and CEO Mike Frazier said. “Our partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities is a perfect way to bring hearts and homes together for a greater purpose with people who share our values and commitment to the community.”
For more information visit www.rmhckc.org.
