Taney County families can have some fun while also getting some school supplies at the Back to School Bash event by the Central Taney County Volunteer Firefighters Association.
The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Central Taney County Fire Station 5, located at 21070 US State Hwy 160 in Kissee Mills.
CTCFPD Volunteer LeAnn Heseman told Branson Tri-Lakes News the event is a way to bring the community together for some fun before children head back to school.
“We hope families come out to have some fun,” Heseman said.
The event is free to the public and will have food, fun and games for the whole family. There will also be a raffle for backpacks and prizes. Families can also get some school supplies during the event.
“All kids will get one free entry for the raffle prizes, including the backpacks raffle,” Heseman said. “Additional entries are $1 per ticket or $5 for six tickets.”
Heseman said the community can help by bringing any school supplies or fire themed kids books for the new kids library and reading corner at Fire Station 5.
“We are creating a kids library and reading corner here at our headquarters in Kissee Mills to be opened before our Back to School Event,” stated a post on the CTCFPD Facebook page. “This will be open during office hours, but we need our community’s help. If you have any old fire themed kids books, please bring them to our district office so we can grow our library.”
CTCFPD covers around 220 square miles in Taney County from five Stations supporting 20 pieces of apparatus.
For more information visit www.facebook.com/events/1277618819441706.
