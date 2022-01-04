The Kimberling Area Senior Center hosts a crafting event every month.
The Craft Crop event began as a way to get the community crafters together to spend time with like-minded people.
“We began the KASC Craft Crop when the pandemic subsided, the Happy Scrappers and Yappers joined our group,” KASC board member and Crop coordinator Maurica Riker-Jones told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We have scrapbookers, greeting card makers, crocheting and knitters as well as a weaver who makes lovely baskets.”
The group meets at the KASC, located at 63 Kimberling Blvd, in Kimberling City, each month.
“Our event is the fourth Saturday of the month,” Riker-Jones said. “The Happy Scrappers and Yappers Crop is held on the Monday following our Saturday crop.”
Riker-Jones said the group usually each brings a snack to share but the biggest thing is being around others who love to craft.
“You can work on your projects, have a snack or visit with like-minded crafters,” Riker-Jones said. “Sometimes we have instructions for a new technique. We share ideas in a way that others can learn new methods regardless of the project. Some of us have even taken up new hobbies.”
There is no fee to attend the event, but a donation is requested for the center.
“We ask that a donation of $10 be made to the Kimberling Area Senior Center,” Riker-Jones said. “The Happy Scrappers and Yappers ask for a donation of $5 be made to the center.”
Riker-Jones said friendships the group have crafted is what she looks forward to the most.
“I enjoy the camaraderie of the women who come,” Riker-Jones said. “I also love seeing the creativity of each and every one of them. We have formed friendships through our love of the creative processes and passion for that creativity. This is a priceless gift.”
According to the KASC event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information contact the KASC at 417-739-5242.
